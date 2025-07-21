Planning for future milestones with these financial tips

MANILA, Philippines — Life is a journey made up of defining moments. Some we anticipate, others we don’t. Different life stages have different milestones we need to prepare for. Planning ahead not only helps you prepare—it empowers you to thrive.

Regardless of where you are in life, your financial journey deserves personalized guidance, exclusive financial tools and solutions that are designed around your goals.

With RCBC Hexagon Club’s premium banking services, you gain more than convenience—you gain clarity, strategy and a trusted partner that grows with you.

Here are some usual life milestones, and what you can do to plan ahead with RCBC Hexagon Club:

Financial independence

Financial independence means having enough stability and control over your finances that you’re no longer living paycheck to paycheck. Whether you are single or married, this milestone allows you to plan for the life you want.

As your income grows, so should your financial literacy. This includes understanding risk, diversifying your investments, preparing for life events (e.g., marriage, growing a family, etc.), and setting long-term goals that reflect your priorities.

While the path to independence is personal, you don’t have to walk it alone. RCBC’s Hexagon Club can provide comprehensive fund management strategies that go beyond traditional banking, and secure your future with a free life insurance.

Through your dedicated business manager, you can gain exclusive access to investment options and opportunities that fit your needs, priorities, and financial capacity at every stage of your life.

Crossing into asset ownership

Buying a home or a car is one of the exciting and biggest financial decisions you will ever make. Consider your life stability. Asset ownership is a long-term commitment. You must be prepared for the responsibilities and unpredictable costs of maintenance and repairs.

Being financially committed to this means having a stable income flow that can cover the monthly amortization and property tax, insurance and other expenses and unpredictable costs of maintenance and repairs.

Good thing there are ways to make this cost-efficient. RCBC Hexagon Club members get preferential loan rates for both home and auto loans with exclusive flexible payment options, bundled insurance options, and waived appraisal fees on their home loan applications.

Retirement

It is never too early to plan for retirement. There are government benefits that retirees can take advantage of—from their SSS contributions to Pag-IBIG savings programs. But it is ideal to supplement these through private financial institutions for starting personal savings and investments for the purpose of building a retirement fund.

RCBC Hexagon Club offers higher interest rates on short-term Time Deposit, allowing members greater opportunity and flexibility for their retirement fund planning. Once members have enough funds for investments, their dedicated business manager can provide further assistance towards medium, long-term and more complex investment instruments to further build the retirement fund.

There are several other life milestones to plan for. But with the RCBC Hexagon Club, you have the necessary tools and assistance that can help you navigate these potentially overwhelming financial matters.

