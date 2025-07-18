Traveler's constipation: Doctor gives tips for easier bathroom breaks

MANILA, Philippines — Difficulty going to the toilet while on vacation isn't unusual, according to one gastroenterologist, who calls the phenomenon "traveler's constipation."

Frederick D. Leelin, MD from Makati Medical Center shared that infrequent or irregular passing of stool while on a vacation is common.

Among the reasons for "traveler's constipation" Leelin gave were dehydration from dry airplane air, muscles prevented from contracting because of hours sitting that food isn't digested enough, and circadian rhythm affected by time zone crossings.

Another reason is healthy food like fiber-rich fruits and greens being set aside for fried and fatty food while on a trip.

"Traveler's constipation can simply be caused by your being in new and unfamiliar territory," said Dr. Leelin. "When there are passengers waiting in line for you to finish using the plane's restroom, you tend to get self-conscious and hold it in."

Here are some tips by Leelin to deal with "traveler's constipation":

Drink up

Drinking softens stool, making it easier to pass.

It's advisable then to drink during flights, exploring tourist attractions, or trying out local delicacies.

Leelin suggests packing water over soda and alcohol as the latter two have diuretic properties that will make one dehydrated.

Fruits and veggies

Leelin said apples and pears have high water content while papaya and prunes are natural laxatives.

Meanwhile veggies are good sources of fiber and water, so include leafy greens like broccoli, kale, cabbage, and lettuce in meals

Move around

What's the point of being on vacation if you're not literally going to places?

Walking is key, or exercising in the hotel gym or pool.

"Physical activity stimulates muscle contractions in the digestive system, which helps you poop," explain Leelin.

Laxatives

If constipation is still making one bloated and greasy, over-the-counter laxative is the way to go.

"Natural" laxatives that also do the trick are teas with senna and powdered drinks containing psyllium fiber.

"Timing is of the essence when it comes to laxatives," noted Leelin, pointing out they effect between six to 12 hours.

As such, make sure to head to the toilet before leaving if there's a full day ahead with no access to a bathroom.

