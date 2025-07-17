Singlife Philippines expands protection lineup for accidents, income loss; now in Singlife app

MANILA, Philippines — Road accidents remain a serious and growing concern in the Philippines. In 2024 alone, the PNP-Highway Patrol Group recorded 31,000 road crashes, resulting in 2,747 deaths.

The year prior, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported 13,125 fatalities from land transport accidents—the highest number in over a decade—accounting for 1.9% of all deaths nationwide. Among the most affected were young adults aged 20 to 24.

In light of these numbers, getting protection against the financial impact of accidents is more important than ever. That’s why Singlife Philippines has made Protect from Income Loss (Accidents) available in the Singlife Plan & Protect App—offering Filipinos a simple, affordable way to make sure their families are financially supported if they can no longer work due to an accident.

This life insurance plan provides steady monthly cash benefits for 36 months in the event of permanent disability or death due to a covered accident—plus a cash bonus at the end of the payout period.

Unlike traditional insurance policies that offer one-time lump sum payouts, this product delivers a reliable source of monthly income—just like a salary—ensuring that essential expenses can still be covered, goals stay on track, and families have enough breathing room to recover and rebuild.

“For Filipino breadwinners, income isn’t just money—it’s food on the table, tuition, and tomorrow’s dreams,” said Lester Cruz, chief executive officer of Singlife Philippines. “We created this plan to act like a salary that keeps coming in, even when you no longer can. It’s financial security that feels familiar—and that’s exactly what families need during difficult times.”

Real-world protection that feels like a paycheck

Protect from Income Loss (Accidents) offers coverage options based on your income level, making it easy to find a plan that fits your needs and budget.

Customers can choose monthly cash benefits of P20,000, P30,000 or P50,000, with a cash bonus on the 36th month equal to twice the monthly payout. That’s up to P1.8 million in total benefits.

Premiums are budget-friendly, starting at just P120/month, and coverage begins immediately after purchase. In the event of a claim, monthly cash benefits give customers or their families a steady stream of income—making it easier to manage daily expenses and stay financially afloat over time.

100% digital, 100% in your control

Originally offered in GInsure on GCash as Cash for Income Loss (Accidents), this plan is now fully accessible through the Singlife Plan & Protect App.

Customers can get a quote, select a plan based on their needs and budget, add beneficiaries, and pay premiums—now with debit or credit cards—all in just a few minutes, anytime and anywhere. Policy management, transaction tracking and claims filing are done seamlessly within the app as well.

More than protection—real financial growth

Having an active policy in the Singlife Plan & Protect App also unlocks growth benefits through your Singlife Account, which earns 5% p.a. net interest, credited monthly. With the Super Boost Rewards Program, you can earn up to 15% p.a. net* while building and maintaining your financial protection.

“Protect from Income Loss (Accidents) prepares you for life’s uncertainties, but the moment you activate your policy, you already gain something real, tangible and rewarding,” Cruz added. “This product reflects our commitment to empowering Filipinos toward financial independence—one step, one protection, one smart decision at a time.”

