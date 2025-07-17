Holistic play-gym for kids opens in Mandaluyong

Covering 824 square meters, Kinetix Kids provides a fun and stimulating space for kids to learn and play together located in The Podium.

MANILA, Philippines — A premier play-gym, activity, and specialized training center celebrates the "Power of Play" by offering an environment where children develop their minds, bodies, and social connections through enjoyable and interactive experiences.

“We are dedicated to supporting the holistic development of children through innovative play spaces, professional services, and community-driven initiatives,” said Kinetix Kids marketing head Shalla Yu.

“We are not just selling playtime; we’re building a movement that celebrates growth, confidence, and joy,” she added.

The child-friendly play-gym features diverse sections designed to foster various aspects of children's development. The Moon Wall Spider challenges physical strength and strategic thinking, while the Imagination Station sparks creativity. It is an ideal venue for playdates.

Beyond the play-gym, the venue provides specialized one-on-one and group training classes some of which are listed below.

Occupational Therapy

Led by in-house Doctor of Occupational Therapy Dr. Pilar Balboa, who holds a post-professional doctorate from Boston University. Balboa joined Kinetix Kids to integrate theory-based, evidence-driven practice in a natural, holistic environment.

“I wanted to be part of something innovative and provide kids with a therapeutic experience that goes beyond the usual clinical setting,” Balboa said.

Kinetix Kids’ equipment, such as swings, slides, and balance beams, are ideal for sensory integration, which involves the nervous system processing sensory information from the environment and body.

Early Education

Conducted by Early Education Specialist and Branch Manager Teacher Dana Macanlalay, who has a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Education, majoring in Special Education.

Macanlalay emphasized the play-gym's holistic approach.

“We don’t just focus on academics — we support every part of a child’s growth: physical, emotional, social, and cognitive. The programs are designed to be developmentally appropriate and child-centered, which means we meet each child where they are and help them grow at their own pace,” she shared.

Balboa works with two to three-year olds using visuals, hands-on activities, songs, and gestures to engage them.

Speech-Language Pathology

Services are provided by in-house Speech-Language Pathologist Teacher Clarisse Lim, who also holds a certification in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). Services include one-on-one sessions addressing skills from early word acquisition to higher-level comprehension and reasoning.

Group classes cater to different age ranges, such as "language building classes" for two- to four-year olds, "Little Detectives" for reasoning skills, and "Story Time Yoga" integrating movement with storytelling.

“All of these are held by professionals who have a special interest in these skills and are well-equipped for enhancing the skills needed for a child to succeed in their day-to-day environment,” Lim said.

The company understands that play is the ultimate teacher. It is a vibrant avenue for children to gain new knowledge and skills, fostering social interactions and foundational concepts across various subjects. They are committed to harnessing this inherent part of childhood for comprehensive development.

