Jessy Mendiola labels past third party rumors as fake news

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola made it plain that she was never a third party in any couple's relationship.

Jessy sat down for an interview with showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz where they discussed the recent campaign of her husband Luis Manzano and raising their daughter Rosie.

A little halfway through the conversation, Ogie asked Jessy what piece of fake news that people believed to be true would she like to clear up, and Jessy answered it would be rumors that she was a third party.

"Kahit sinagot ko na siya nang paulit-ulit before at the height of the issue, hindi ako pinapaniwalaan ng mga tao," Jessy said. "Ang hirap din kasi kahit ano pang sabihin mo, kung ano ang tingin ng tao ay tama para sa kanila, 'yun ang paniniwalaan nila."

The actress prayed that such gossip would die down and as a result would be rewarded for her patience, and for Jessy that was starting a family with Luis.

Jessy said that the reward she received is having a nice family with Luis.

"Nagkaroon ako ng magandang pamilya, at masaya na ako ngayon," Jessy ended.

Ogie and Jessy ended the video talking about her new series "Sins of the Father," her first drama show since 2019's "Sandugo," and her venture in content creation.

Jessy and Luis welcomed Rosie in 2023 and officially tied the knot a year later. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

