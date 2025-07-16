Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo bond withÂ  son, celebrity family in London

Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo bond with son, celebrity family in London

The Ataydes in London as seen on Ria Atayde's Instagram post on July 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo are doting parents to their son while out in a park and sightseeing around The Eye, Big Ben and the famed London Bridge.

Ria posted their little family’s sojourn in the English capital on Instagram earlier today.

“Baby travel mode: A whole lot of love… and a whole lot more bags. Couldn’t have done it without the best partner, Zanjoe Marudo, and of course, our amazing village, “ Ria wrote on Instagram.

She also tagged and thanked her parents, actress Sylvia Sanchez and businessman Art Atayde.

Apart from their family of three and parents, Ria was joined by her siblings Gela, Xavi and actor Arjo, who came with his wife, actress-host Maine Mendoza, on their United Kingdom trip.

