'Making cigarettes obsolete': Smoke-free brand launches global campaign

In authorizing the sale of IQOS, the USFDA confirmed that the multinational tobacco giant’s electrically heated tobacco system is appropriate for the protection of public health.

MANILA, Philippines — A tobacco company launched its new global campaign in line with its mission to replace cigarettes with science-backed smoke-free alternatives.

Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Company (PMFTC) Inc. recently launched “Forever Curious” for IQOS, its heated tobacco product device, which recently marked its 10th-year anniversary globally.

“We are proud of our progress towards making cigarettes obsolete and remain firm in our commitment towards a smoke-free future for the Philippines,” said Gijs de Best, president of PMFTC, the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI).

Forty-two percent (42%) of PMI’s total net revenues came from its smoke-free business as of the first quarter of 2025, the company said.

“’Forever Curious’ captures our core belief that curiosity paves the way for creativity and inspires progress by challenging the status quo. Being forever curious is what allows us to pursue our quest to continuously develop better smoke-free alternatives for legal-age nicotine users,” de Best said.

“This campaign marks how the brand is evolving, not just as the world’s leading heated tobacco product, but as a brand that empowers legal-age smokers who would otherwise smoke to switch to a smoke-free alternative grounded in innovation,” he added.

The campaign is a bold reimagining that signals a transformative new chapter for the brand. It is a brand idea rooted in the notion of discovery, an unparalleled journey of innovation, and its stance on bringing cutting edge smoke-free experiences to adult smokers and adult nicotine users with an ambition to switch them from cigarettes for good.

To welcome this new chapter, the IQOS community was invited to an exclusive and immersive launch event to experience the world of “Forever Curious” through art installations and music performances. The launch brought to life a realm where legal-age nicotine users can switch to smoke-free options — all powered by curiosity-driven advanced technology.

In bringing this campaign to life, the brand will host a series of “Curious X” events in key cities from June to August. These private experiential gatherings are designed to immerse legal-age nicotine users in the brand's evolution. It will culminate in the IQOS Global Event in Milan, a premier international showcase that brings the brand’s vision to life through interactive experiences and global perspectives.

