Vanessa Hudgens pregnant with 2nd baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 1:08pm
Filipino-American Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens and former professional baseball player Cole Tucker are expecting their second child as seen on the July 12, 2025 post of Hudgens on Instagram.
Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A year after welcoming her first baby, Filipino-American star Vanessa Hudgens is again expecting a baby with her baseball player husband Cole Tucker. 

Vanessa posted her photos with Cole and her round belly on Instagram yesterday. 

“Round two,” her short caption read. 

Vanessa and Cole announced in July 2024 that they welcomed their first child. They wed in a private ceremony in Mexico in December 2023. 

