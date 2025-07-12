Kris Aquino sees weight improvement since returning home

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino is experiencing a significant weight gain since returning home to the Philippines.

Kris flew back to the Philippines last September after spending the past couple of years in the United States seeking treatment for several autoimmune diseases.

Online entertainment host Mama Loi Villarama, a friend of Kris', recently visited the host-actress and shared on Instagram that Kris had gained a healthy amount of weight.

Mama Loi posted a video of Kris being carried by her youngest son Bimby, both of them noting that Kris felt heavier.

Later in the video after Kris managed to adjust on the bed on her own, Mama Loi joked that Kris could now go to the beach outside the private resort she's been staying since last month.

Bimby smiled and said they'd take it easy while Kris quipped she could crawl.

"She is now mabigat! Finally, since she arrived in the Philippines, Kris' weight is now 3 digits! She now weighs 106 lbs!" Mama Loi said.

Mama Loi added that a diet involving turon, mangoes, lychees, orange juice, carabao’s milk with ice cream, and Daim chocolate played a part in the weight gain.

"Bimb has been her source of strength and I am in awe of how loving and dedicated he is in taking care of his mom," Mama Loi also said about Kris' youngest son. "Prayer warriors let's keep on praying pls. We love you KCA! Fighting!!"

