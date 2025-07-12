^

Health And Family

Anthony Pangilinan joins daughter Hannah's run, 1st completed race since heart surgery

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 11:26am
Anthony Pangilinan and his children Solana, Hannah, Ella, Donny, and Benj
Anthony Pangilinan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Motivational speaker and author Anthony Pangilnan has completed several races in the past, but finishing his daughter Hannah's "Just One Fun Run" was a personally significant milestone.

"Just One Fun Run" was the first "official" race Anthony completed since undergoing open heart surgery nearly a year ago.

In an Instagram post, Anthony admitted feeling scared to run following the surgery last September and a catheter ablation three months later.

Anthony did assure that, while not conclusive, his heart ailment wasn't congenital or because of intense physical activity but likely due to a viral attack.

The author-coach was cleared to run last month after his heart's ejection fraction or pumping capacity was up to 45%, a 15% increase since the catheter ablation.

"Still, with 'clearance' I had my doubts!" Anthony continued. "It's been less than a year since I could barely walk again, I'd be alongside people I raced with through the years, I was constantly being reminded to 'take it easy,' and it was a route I never had run before."

Prepatory runs in the past few weeks readied Anthony to complete the long distance, and he joined his whole family — wife Maricel, sons Donny and Benj, and daughters Hannah, Ella and Solana — in running.

"I may have completed the world marathon majors, but those are just 6 stars," Anthony said in a message to his "maxi-me" Hannah. "You lit up the universe with almost 2,800 stars. That's an incredible way to truly shine!"

Among those who congratulated Anthony on completing a race again were Iza Calzado, Aga Muhlach, Ogie Alcasid, Georgina Wilson.

