US firm launches its 1st virtual nursing hub in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Worldwide Resource Solutions (WWRS), a subsidiary of US-based Medical Solutions and Worldwide HealthStaff Solutions Ltd., inaugurated its new operational site at the GBF Center in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.

It marks the company's formal entry into virtual healthcare delivery outside the United States as the second Philippine location but the first to offer 24/7 remote patient sitting and virtual nursing services aimed at easing workforce shortages in American hospitals.

The initiative marks a significant step in what WWRS describes as a globally integrated model of care delivery.

"Virtual sitting is already being done in the U.S.," said company president Ron Hoppe. "What's never been done before is delivering that service using staff halfway around the world."

The move comes amid ongoing labor challenges in US hospitals, where many health systems struggle to recruit and retain clinical and non-clinical personnel.

Hoppe said the company's decision to launch in the Philippines is a strategic response to domestic constraints.

"If we're short on workers, we can't educate our way out fast enough, and we can't bring enough people to the US, then it makes sense to bring the work to where the workers are," he added.

According to Hoppe, US immigration limits and declining domestic nursing school enrollment have left hospitals with few options.

WWRS aims to fill the gap by delivering ancillary services remotely, starting with virtual patient sitting.

Virtual sitters are trained to monitor up to 15 patients at a time using video technology. They are not licensed nurses but are required to have at least two years of healthcare experience.

"They're not diagnosing or treating. They're observing and reporting to make sure patients remain safe," Hoppe explained.

Patti Artley, chief clinical officer of Medical Solutions, said the sitters are integrated into care teams and communicate directly with bedside staff when patients exhibit high-risk behaviors.

"They might notice a patient trying to climb out of bed or experiencing confusion. The sitter can verbally redirect the patient and alert the care team right away," she said.

Artley described the monitoring setup as "like Hollywood Squares," with multiple patient feeds visible on a single screen. Newer AI tools, she added, allow the system to prioritize which patients require urgent attention.

The Bridgetowne site is equipped with commercial-grade technology infrastructure, including fail-safe and redundancy systems.

Hoppe said WWRS is in the final stages of achieving ISO security certification, which he expects will be completed in July.

Virtual sitters will work exclusively from the WWRS facility, not from home, in order to maintain security and supervision standards. A train-the-trainer program will allow staff to observe and simulate sessions before handling live patient feeds.

"We can't afford for the system to go down for even a minute," Hoppe said.

WWRS has already begun recruiting staff from local healthcare schools and training programs. Many of the first hires are recent nursing graduates preparing for their licensure exams.

"This gives them experience in a U.S. healthcare setting without having to leave the country," Artley said. "It's a great stepping stone, especially for those hoping to practice in the U.S. someday."

WWRS said it is beginning with 20 full-time equivalent positions but anticipates rapid scaling, as Hoppe added ,"With 24/7, 365-day coverage, I can see us surpassing 100 staff once the model is proven."

Compensation will be paid in Philippine pesos but adjusted upward to reflect the responsibilities of working within a U.S. clinical framework.

WWRS plans to expand beyond patient observation to include registered nursing services delivered remotely by US-licensed Filipino nurses.

Artley said the expansion will include virtual ICU monitoring, medication reconciliation, discharge planning, and chronic disease case management.

"The goal is to support bedside nurses, not replace them," she said. "We're trying to shift the workload so that frontline staff can spend more time on hands-on care."

The COVID-19 pandemic, she added, was a key accelerant for many of these changes, "It forced us to rethink how we deliver care, and we haven't looked back since.

Hoppe said WWRS sees the Bridgetowne facility as a model for global healthcare integration, "This is the first time we're doing this, and as far as we know, it's the first time anyone has. This could be the foundation of a new global standard in virtual care."

