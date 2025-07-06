Intense feelings? 6 modern triggers to avoid hypertension

MANILA, Philippines — Modern conveniences are meant to make life so much easier and more fun for us. Mobile phones, for one, are something we cannot do without.

We do lots of things with our phones — make calls and send messages, connect with friends and family on social media, order food and essentials for delivery, watch movies on Netflix, update ourselves with the latest news, and so much more.

We buy cars to take us places fast and easy, completely dropping the inconvenience of commuting and improving the quality of our lives. Or do we?

How ironic that, sometimes, the modern conveniences that are meant to make life so much easier for us — such as smart phones, the Internet, and cars — are the very ones that trigger negative reactions on our health!

We stress over the horrible crimes that make it to the headlines on the evening news, wait impatiently for hours in terrible traffic on the way home from work, and cry over the nasty comments of bashers on social media?

Harboring such intense feelings does not just affect our mental health, said Dr. Kristina Ozaeta-Lorilla, MD, a cardiologist at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

“It can weaken your immune system, trigger digestive issues like hyperacidity or diarrhea, give you tension headaches and backaches,” the doctor explained.

It can also elevate blood pressure. Defined as the force of our blood pushing against the walls of our arteries, blood pressure consists of two numbers: systolic (or the top number, which represents when our heart contracts) and diastolic (or the bottom number, which stands for our heart at rest).

“The goal is to keep your systolic BP at less than 120 mmHg and a diastolic pressure of less than 80mmHg. A systolic of 130 and up and or diastolic of 90 or higher means you have hypertension, and without proper management, you could be at risk for a heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla said.

Though poor lifestyle choices like a diet high in sodium and processed foods, smoking and alcohol consumption, and no exercise are often to blame for hypertension, even heightened emotions like anger and depression can bring our blood pressure up.

“When you’re stressed, you produce the fight-or-flight hormone adrenaline, which increases heart rate, narrows blood vessels, and temporarily elevates blood pressure,” Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla pointed out. “As for depression, feeling down may lead you to pick up bad habits like smoking, drinking, or binging on calorie-rich food — all of them are risk factors for hypertension.”

The bottom line? “Make modern conveniences work for, not against you,” said Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla. “When you manage your emotions and your use of these modern conveniences, you manage your BP.”

Reverse effects of modern triggers

How do we reverse the negative effects of these modern conveniences and make them work for us?

Social media connects us with family and friends, keeps you abreast of breaking news, and makes you laugh with its funny memes and reels. But cyberbullying, mean comments, and fake news can really stress us out.

“Stop yourself from replying to hurtful or malicious comments. Instead, log out and spend time with people who truly care for you. You can also read a book, go for a walk, or exercise. That’s time well spent compared to hours of mindless scrolling,” the doctor advised.

Another triggering event are the national elections. Discussions about the elections (and politics in general) are typically heated and go nowhere.

“You’ll never win in a talk about politics, so don’t engage or encourage it,” said Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla.

And when the candidates we voted for don’t win? Don’t take it personally. “I know people who considered leaving the country when the public servants they campaigned hard for lost. But life goes on. Feel bad for a few days if you must, then resolve to do what your candidate would have done if they won: Be kind and helpful to your community.”

From the rising prices of goods to senseless crimes and deaths, these days, there is rarely any good news in the news.

“You can still stay informed by choosing reliable sources, but skip dubious sites that peddle fake news and negativity,” Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla suggested.

“Also, check your mood before watching or reading the news: Are you tired? Anxious or sad over something? If so, then skip the news for the moment and come back to it when your mind and mood are better,” she added.

Not only do Filipinos waste so much time on congested roads (117 hours annually, the equivalent of five days, says Dutch navigation company TomTom), they’re slowly killing themselves from the air pollution caused by vehicles.

“According to a scientist from the Manila Observatory, at least 100 of every 100,000 Filipinos die annually because of air pollution,” shared Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla. “Air pollution exposure has also been known to increase blood pressure. If you can swing it, ask your boss if a work-from-home arrangement is possible. But if you need to be in the office, wearing a facemask when you commute lessens your exposure to smog. In the car, you can also listen to music that you like and take slow, deep breaths to ease your anxiety from the traffic.”

Aware that much of Filipinos’ stress and anxiety are traced to their jobs — from worrying about earning enough to support their families to fearing their boss and finding no fulfillment in what they do?

“Unless you really don’t like your job and it’s affecting your health, I wouldn’t suggest quitting because it’s hard to be unemployed,” cautioned Dr. Ozaeta-Lorilla. “For the moment, try to release that stress through exercise (sign up at the gym or form a running or walking group with coworkers) or talk to someone who can listen and offer words of comfort. Working up a sweat and opening up to a confidant are not only uplifting, they’re good for the blood pressure, too.”

RELATED: High blood pressure due to work stress: Symptoms, prevention, treatment