Former actress, re-elected Bayambang mayor NiÃ±a Jose pregnant with 2nd childÂ 

Former actress, re-elected Bayambang mayor Niña Jose pregnant with 2nd child

Former actress and re-elected Bayambang mayor Niña Jose with her husband, former town mayor Cezar Quiambao are expecting their second baby.

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 1” housemate and newly elected Bayambang mayor Niña Jose is expecting her second child with her ex-mayor and billionaire husband Cezar T. Quiambao.

The former actress shared her good news on Facebook after taking her oath as the re-elected mayor of the Pangasinan town last Monday.

“Marahil maraming po sa inyong nagtatanong kung bakit tila hindi niyo ako palaging nakikita sa mga kaganapan nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Ngayon, masaya ko pong ipinapabalita sa inyo ang isang napakagandang biyaya," she began.

"Ako po, kasama ang aking asawa, anak, at pamilya ay muling pinagpala ng Diyos ng isang bagong miyembro ng aming pamilya. Isang biyayang punong-puno ng pag-asa, pag-ibig, at panibagong sigla sa aming buhay," Niña announced in a Facebook video addressed to her constituents.

The actress-turned-politician said that her pregnancy was complicated.

“Kinailangan itong bantayang mabuti ng mga doktor upang masigurong ligtas ang aming kalusugan. Kaya po ako nagpapasalamat nang buong puso sa lahat ng patuloy na nagdarasal para sa akin at sa bagong biyayang aming natanggap

“There were moments of uncertainty, fear, and silence. But through it all, I felt the power of prayers and the love that was sent from above," she added.

Niña, 36, has been inactive in showbiz after marrying Quiambao, 77, in 2017. They have one son.

