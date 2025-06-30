'I celebrate this win': TV host Cesca Litton finishes chemotherapy sessions

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Cesca Litton celebrates her "win" after finishing six cycles of chemotherapy.

The TV host opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis last March.

"Chemo 6/6. The last one. And I hope I never have to deal with cancer ever again," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"God is good. Always. And hello, yes, this is me, bald," she added.

In another post, Cesca showed her blanket printed with her fur babies.

"The perfect blanket for my last chemo session. Wrapped in my fur babies, past and present. Apollo, Laila, Penny, Katara, Bellatrix, Albus, Severus," she said.

"2024 had one last surprise for me. Breast cancer. December was a whirlwind of tests and consultations, until the biopsy results confirmed the big C. I don’t think I ever really gave myself time to process. I just shifted into 'act now, feel later' mode. Mastectomy/reconstruction done in January. Chemo started in March," the host said.

Cesca said that after her round of chemotherapy, she will be undergoing hormonal treatments next month.

