Protect your kidneys: Doctor shares how to avoid Leptospirosis

Wading through floodwater may lead to Leptospirosis, so immediately wash your feet, legs, hands and face with clean water and soap

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the fact that the summer heat is still on in the Philippines with the heat index shooting up to the 40s in certain areas of the country, heavy rains and thunderstorms now suddenly occur and almost always cause flash floods in low-lying areas.

Floods prove to be a major inconvenience, as they disrupt schools and businesses, create hours of standstill traffic, and result in damage to properties and sometimes even loss of lives.

Alarmingly, floods trigger the rise of leptospirosis. A disease caused by the bacterium Leptospira, leptospirosis spreads through floodwater containing the urine of infected dogs, rats, and farm animals. It enters through the open wound, nose, mouth, eyes, or genitals of an unsuspecting person. If diagnosed and addressed early with antibiotics, leptospirosis resolves itself in about a week. Left untreated, the disease can progress to a host of complications, particularly on the kidneys.

“Once it enters the bloodstream, Leptospira targets the kidneys, causing their inflammation and affecting their function,” said Eladio Miguel M. Peñaranda Jr., MD, a nephrologist from Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

He added: “Damaged kidneys cannot process and filter waste, leading to a buildup of toxic material in the blood. Dialysis helps remove the waste when the kidneys cannot function properly.”

Despite government agencies’ repeated warnings for everyone to avoid swimming and wading in dirty floodwater, cases of leptospirosis spiked last year.

According to the Department of Health, over 2,700 patients from the National Capital Region alone were diagnosed with the disease from January to October 2024, surpassing the epidemic threshold.

“It’s the great equalizer, as it exempts no one,” Dr. Peñaranda pointed out. “Even the healthiest and fittest of us can get it.”

Still, you can avoid it — or recover faster when diagnosed — by keeping certain things in mind.

1. Do not expose yourself to floodwater

“Some commuters say they are forced to wade through floodwater to get to work or go home. If you must, wear protective gear like rubber boots,” Dr. Peñaranda advised.

“If you don’t have a choice, wash your feet, legs, hands, and face with soap and clean water. Apply an antiseptic on any cuts or wounds that you may have,” he added.

2. Immediately wash clothes and shoes after wading through floodwaters

Clothes and shoes that have been soaked in floodwater need to be detergent-washed and sun-dried to kill the bacteria.

It takes two to 14 days for signs of leptospirosis to appear so monitor for symptoms.

“Among the classic symptoms are fever, headaches, vomiting, muscle pain in the calves and back, abdominal pain, red eyes, yellowish skin, and reduced or dark-colored urine,” explained Dr. Peñaranda.

3. See doctor once symptoms appear

See your doctor as soon as these signs appear so treatment can begin.

A blood and urine test can determine the presence of Leptospira in your system.

4. Strengthen your immune system

“While it’s true that anyone can get leptospirosis, having a strong immune system can help fight infection better,” said Dr. Peñaranda. “Eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, exercise regularly. These healthy habits help stave off other diseases, too.”

