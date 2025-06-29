Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado on balancing parenting, gadget use

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity parents Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo admitted that screentime for their kids, especially their three-year-old daughter Dylan, cannot be totally avoided.

They admitted being “guilty” about leaving their children with gadgets, but said that there are times that they only use these handheld gadgets as last resort.

“Honestly, medyo guilty kami doon. Hindi talaga totally wala. Hindi maiiwasan e,” Jennylyn said.

“‘Yun 'yung last resort,” Dennis added.

Jennylyn said this only happens when circumstances leave them with no choice but to rely on technology to keep their toddler occupied, such as during long-haul flights.

Just recently, the couple was on a three-city Middle East and European work trip with Dylan where they had to shoot some scenes for their ongoing reunion TV show “Sanggang Dikit FR.”

“Kailangan aliwin. Kunyari nasa travel kami, sa plane. Hindi mo siya pwedeng alisin. Lahat ng bala namin, ‘yung slime, coloring book, toys, nailabas na namin. Parang last resort, okay. Okay, i-screen natin,” Jennylyn said.

Dennis quickly added that they are being selective of the shows that Dylan has access to on the gadget.

For Dennis, these should be educational, especially since their only daughter was a fast learner. Dylan showed her aptitude at recognizing shapes, sizes, patterns and puzzles at the Raising Fast Learner workshop by Abbott and Similac recently held in Bonifacio Global City.

Jennylyn also proudly shared how Dylan is into books, and has come to different different types of sea creatures.

“Nagulat kami na gusto niya ng books. Noon, gusto niya Moana. ‘Yung mga easy reading na five-minute storytelling. Bago matulog, kumukuha siya ng book, gusto niya magpa-read. Tapos ngayon mga sea creatures, memorized na niya [like] whale, puffer fish. Alam na niya mga species,” Jennylyn said.

Dennis added, “Importante ‘yung binibigay namin ay educational toys.”

