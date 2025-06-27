Sam Milby undergoes stem cell therapy to 'reverse' diabetes

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sam Milby recently underwent a medical process involving stem cell therapy to manage his diabetes.

A video posted by a Pasay-based clinic showed Sam take part in stem cell therapy, particularly the clinic's Reverse Diabetes Program, for the first time following his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

"This year has been pretty rough for me, parang lumalala habang tumatagal," Sam shared.

The program involves Pancreas-Specific Stem Cell Therapy sourced from Germany which restores pancreatic function and regains blood sugar control.

"Each vial is formulated with 6-star potency stem cells from Germany, specifically targeting the pancreas to regenerate damaged cells, restore insulin production, and reignite the body’s natural ability to regulate blood sugar," the clinic said.

In the video, Sam was shown undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, colon hydrotherapy and ultra strength anti-aging therapy, as well as meeting with experts for nutrition counseling and supplementation.

Among those who expressed their support for Sam — who said would share the program's results in a few months — were fellow actor Troy Montero and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 third runner-up Emmanuelle Vera.

Stem cell therapy is fairly new when it comes to addressing diabetes, the body's inability to adequately make or use insulin which is required to convert food into energy.

Last year, a 25-year-old woman with Type 1 diabetes became the first person to successfully receive a transplant of insulin-producing cells derived from her own reprogrammed stem cells, a process documented in Nature and BioMed Central.

The latter reported a 59-year-old man in Shanghai with type 2 diabetes receiving insulin-producing islets made from his own stem cells, no longer needing insulin.

RELATED: Sam Milby addresses viral video of Catriona Gray crying