'Most amazing woman I’ve ever known': Ice Seguerra mourns mother Caring

Ice Seguerra is grieving the passing of his mother Caring, who died aged 85 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra is grieving the passing of his mother Caridad "Caring" Yamson-Seguerra, who died aged 85 years old.

Ice announced the Caring's death on his personal Facebook account, sharing that his family bid her farewell the early morning of June 27.

"Mama lived a full and beautiful life. She was strong, kind, funny in her own quiet way, and always, always there. Mula bata pa ako hanggang ngayon, she never left my side," Ice wrote in his post, recalling Caring was present for every gig and milestone.

The singer even recounted Caring sending him his favorite food and massaging his head whenever it was hurting, "She made sure she was there kahit may sarili na kaming mga buhay. Walang palya."

"She supported me not just as an artist, but as her child. She was my fiercest protector. She accepted me and embraced me for who I am, especially who I am not," Ice added.

Ice called Caring his first teacher, a constant cheerleader, and his rock, and that losing her felt like losing a part of himself.

"Pero promise ko sa iyo diba, Mama, brave ako," Ice penned for his mom. "Ikaw ang nagturo sa akin kung paano maging matatag sa harap ng mga sakit na binabato ng buhay. I won't fail you. Promise ko yun."

Caring is survived by Ice and his brother Juan Carlos Miguel who will handle their mother's wake and provide details on it later.

In the meantime Ice asked for prayers and expressed gratitude for those who shared their time with Caring, those who loved her and considered her their own mother.

"You all made her very happy. We’ll miss you forever, Mama. Pero magkasama na kayo ni Daddy. And that gives me comfort. Mahal na mahal kita, mama ko," Ice ended.

