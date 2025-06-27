ShareTheAlaga: Unilab marks 80 years with strengthened Watsons partnership

Unilab and Watsons bring quality solutions closer to every Filipino—turning every shopper moment into alaga

MANILA, Philippines — ShareTheAlaga moves beyond being a campaign—it’s a celebration of Unilab’s 80th anniversary and a shared commitment with Watsons to elevate the everyday wellness of Filipinos.

Together, they champion the belief that every act of ‘alaga’—whether big or small—can spark meaningful change in people’s lives.

“We mark 80 years of unwavering commitment to serving the Filipino people. It’s a legacy rooted not just in medicine and health products, but in our enduring promise to extend Alagang Unilab—to stand alongside every Filipino in their journey toward better health and a more fulfilling life. What defines Unilab is more than our portfolio—it’s our purpose and our values.

"Husay, in everything we do—our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and quality. Malasakit, the genuine care we bring to each person we serve. And Bayanihan, the spirit of collective action that reminds us we’re all in this together,” says Backy Baquiran, president and CEO of Unilab Inc.

In partnership with Watsons—the country’s leading health and beauty retailer—ShareTheAlaga comes to life across thousands of stores and strong digital platforms.

The campaign means Unilab and Watsons make every touchpoint a space for personalized care: through the pharmacist who provides trusted guidance, the beauty ambassador who makes someone feel seen, or the digital checkout or promos that provide shoppers with value for money solutions they deserve and need.

In the coming weeks, expect more of these exclusive moments of Alaga only at Watsons:

All-Out Alaga Day: P80 off for every P500 purchase + 80 Watsons points

Watsons Club Exclusive: 80 winners of P8,000 nationwide

Raffle promos & bundles featuring trusted brands like Myra, Enervon, Celeteque, and more

“Through this continued steadfast partnership, we are able to deliver what matters most to our shoppers, quality health, trusted wellness products, an exemplary brand of service that goes beyond, whether instore or online, we’ve always shared one goal, to meet our customers health and wellness needs and offer them the ALAGA they most deserve,’ says Joweeh Liao, director of Finance, Property Development and Health Business of Watsons Philippines.

“The campaign is taking meaning of alaga to the next level, bringing look good, do good and feel great the ultimate manifestations of alaga to life," Liao added.

“As we open this campaign to the public and the media our hope is that Share The Alaga becomes more than just a message—it becomes a movement. One that echoes the very reason Unilab exists: Because caring is not just what we do. It’s who we are” notes Melo Villaroman, corporate vice president and head of Sales and Customer Development of Unilab Inc.

The campaign launch was made even more special with the presence of Unilab and Watsons’ leadership during the media discussion.

The panel included Baquiran and Liao, along with Alex Panlilio, Unilab corporate vice president and head of Sales and Customer Development, Ning Sevilla, UL Skin Sciences head and operating vice president, Frank Patricio, Watsons Philippines assistant vice president Trading Beauty, and Zyra Tinio-Obias, Watsons Philippines assistant vice president for Beauty Business.

Additionally, other Watsons Philippines executives also graced the event to show their strong support.

Among them are Sharon Decapia, senior assistant vice president for Marketing Communications, Public Relations and Sustainability, Darcy Co, group category manager of Trading Health, Deena Santos, group senior manager of Customer Relations Management, Lexie Coloma, senior manager of Corporate Public Relations and Sustainability, Dharell Fontanilla, senior marketing manager of Watsons Health and Beauty, and Iza Santillian, senior manager of Online Business.

Moreover, Unilab leaders Jan Evangelista, operating vice president and head of Unilab Consumer Health, and Maria Merza Alejandrino, corporate vice president and head of Professional Healthcare Group also graced the gathering to solidify their staunch support for the campaign.

Join the movement. Feel the alaga. Share it forward.

