Kylie Verzosa partners with fast-rising telehealth app &You

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress, mental health advocate and entrepreneur, Kylie Verzosa, joins the digital health start-up &you as partner, investor and brand director.

While Kylie is best known in the business world for founding the successful shapewear brand Sola, she’s now venturing into an entirely new chapter combining both personal advocacy and entrepreneurial credentials to the healthtech space.

This move marks a significant leap in how she’s choosing to make a difference in the healthcare conversion in Southeast Asia.

With a deep commitment to mental wellness and women’s health, Kylie’s leadership at &you sets the start-up’s ambition to become the region's most trusted and relatable platform for digitally powered, stigma-free care.

Designed for real, everyday health needs, often overlooked and considered taboo, &you offers discreet and judgement-free access to licensed doctors, evidence-based treatments and daily wellness tools combining clinical expertise and culturally relevant branding.

Founded in March 2025 by entrepreneur Emil Eriksen, &you is a next-generation platform built to make care accessible, credible and stigma-free. The platform is redefining how people approach personal health in the digital age.

As someone who has long championed mental health and women’s wellness, Kylie sees &you as a platform that aligns with her values and offers real solutions to challenges many Filipinos face, and most suffer, silently.

At &you; Kylie will lead creative direction, brand positioning and user engagement. She will spearhead campaigns, manage key international partnerships, and help craft communications that resonate with the local audience.

“A lot of us are still ashamed and embarrassed to ask for help, and often times hard to access and expensive. I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is to get the right kind of help. That’s why I’m proud to be part of building a platform that puts people first,” Verzosa said.

Just months after its launch, &you has raised a pre-seed round led by Everywhere VC; a New York–based venture capital firm with participation from leading figures in Southeast Asia’s tech and healthcare space.

The funding will support the company’s rapid team expansion, user growth, and efforts to close agrowing market gap caused by overpriced products, outdated platforms and unregulated alternatives.

With Kylie now part of the founding team; &you looks ahead to build a trusted, more human kind digital healthcare solution starting in the Philippines and growing across the region, one meaningful step at the time, made in the Philippines.