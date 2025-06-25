Closing the gaps in breast cancer care

We all know a mother, a sister, a friend, a neighbor, who has battled breast cancer. For far too many, that story ends in heartbreak, not healing.

“Strengthening the Implementation of the Global Breast Cancer Strategy in the Philippines” -- A Luncheon Meeting on Bridging Gaps in Treatment Completion and Comprehensive Breast Cancer Management.

As a journalist, broadcaster, and long-time advocate of women’s health, I’ve seen how illness touches not just bodies but lives, livelihoods, and entire communities. It’s a fight that women wage quietly and bravely, often while working, raising families, or caregiving for others. And in our country, too many women still fight that battle without the support they need.

That is why I was honored to help co-host a crucial event recently: a high-level briefing titled “Strengthening the Implementation of the Global Breast Cancer Strategy in the Philippines.” Co-organized by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (SwissCham), the Embassy of Switzerland, and Roche (Philippines) Inc., the forum brought together leaders and stakeholders from government, the diplomatic community, patient groups, and the private sector to confront the country’s breast cancer crisis and collectively search for real, sustainable solutions.

(L-R) Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre; Head of Economic and Trade Advisory, Embassy of Switzerland in the PH, Kent Marjun Primor; Host/Moderator, Jing Castañeda; and Embassy of Switzerland in the PH, Deputy Head of Mission Celine Fu?rst.

Breast cancer demands urgent action

The timing could not have been more urgent. Breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer worldwide, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN). In the Philippines, it accounts for roughly one-third of all female cancer diagnoses. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer-related death among Filipino women.

But perhaps what’s most heartbreaking is this: about 65% of breast cancer cases in the Philippines are diagnosed in advanced stages, when treatment is most expensive and outcomes are poorest. This late-stage diagnosis is rarely due to negligence. More often, it reflects structural barriers: low awareness, delayed access to diagnostics, the high cost of treatment, lack of access to innovative treatment, and an overstretched health system that struggles to meet women where they are. Yet amidst these alarming facts, I left the forum feeling hopeful.

From the very beginning of the luncheon meeting, there was a tone of urgency, but also a shared resolve. Céline Fürst, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland, put it clearly. As a collective, “we must shift from fragmented efforts to coordinated implementation. From short-term programs to long-term investment. And from viewing women’s cancers as a health issue alone to recognizing it as a development imperative.”

Fürst reminded us that Switzerland’s own experience shows the path forward. “Prevention and early detection save lives,” she shared. “Organized screening, strong public-private partnerships, and patient-centered care models work—and they can work here too.” Indeed, Swiss companies and partners active in the Philippines are already contributing through mobile diagnostics, digital health solutions, and innovative local collaborations.

A shared commitment, captured in one frame — partners from government, private sector, and LGUs united in advancing cancer care for every Filipino.

From commitment to collective action

That idea of partnership – especially across public and private lines – resonated deeply throughout the event.

Representative Jude Acidre of TINGOG Party-list delivered one of the most accurate statements of the day. “Breast cancer isn’t just a medical challenge,” he said. “It’s a deeply personal fight that affects families, disrupts lives, and weighs heavily on the heart, body, and wallet.”

He spoke passionately about how public investment must translate into personal relief. He cited PhilHealth’s expansion of its Z Benefit Package, which now covers up to P1.4 million for breast cancer patients, from Stage 0 to Stage 4. This includes a wide range of essential services, from diagnostics and surgery to chemotherapy, hormone and targeted therapy, and post-treatment monitoring.

“That’s real, meaningful help for real people,” Rep. Acidre said. “But we know financial aid alone is not enough.”

To that end, he also shared that Congress has allocated P1.25 billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund for 2024 and 2025. It’s a powerful sign that we are moving from intent to impact.

He described how infrastructure projects like the Philippine Cancer Center and the Eastern Visayas Cancer Center aim to decentralize care and bring healing closer to home. “These aren’t just new buildings –they are symbols of hope,” he said.

The private sector’s role in equity and innovation

The private sector, too, is stepping up. Dr. Diana Edralin, General Manager of Roche Philippines and PHAP President (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines), pointed out that one of the biggest barriers to care is access to breast cancer treatments including innovative targeted and immunotherapy medicines. While price reductions and other government initiatives are helping, she stressed that equity must be a guiding principle: “We must work for more equitable access to new innovative medicines.”

(LR) Philhealth Senior Manager Dr. Melanie C. Santillan; Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center Oncologist, Dr. Solidad Balete; Roche Philippines General Manager, Dr. Diana Edralin and Embassy of Switzerland in the PH, Deputy Head of Mission, Celine Fu?rst.

Dr. Edralin detailed ways we can better use existing mechanisms like the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA), the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF), and PhilHealth’s Z Benefit Package. She urged for better automation, greater information dissemination, and stronger networks of health facilities to administer these services efficiently.

Perhaps most inspiring is Roche’s Mission Leapfrog 2030, an initiative that builds an end-to-end breast cancer referral system – from education and screening to diagnosis and treatment –within local government units. Pilots in Tacloban City, Quezon City, Baguio City, and DepEd Tacloban and DepEd central office show promising results. “We hope this experience isn’t just reserved for our partner sites,” Dr. Edralin said, “but something that all Filipinos will be able to access.”

No woman alone in the fight

For me, the panel that was led by women across sectors was both powerful and symbolic. It reminded me that while breast cancer disproportionately affects women, women are also leading the charge to defeat it: as doctors, caregivers, public servants, private sector champions, and community builders.

In this fight, we are not passive patients. We are powerful partners. And yet, we cannot do this alone.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative target to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% annually and save 2.5 million lives by 2040 requires full collaboration across government, business, and civil society. It requires sustained investment, not just in buildings or benefits, but in systems that work, care that is continuous, and strategies that last.

United in hope and healing — participants of Silver Linings, a special gathering of cancer survivors, families, friends, and advocates, organized by the I Can Serve Foundation celebrating strength, support, and survivorship together.

We already have the policy frameworks. We already have many of the right actors in the room. What we now need is the political will and operational courage to move from commitment to execution.

Because ultimately, the fight against breast cancer is not just about statistics or systems, it’s about the women who want to live to see their children graduate, hold their grandchildren, return to work, and reclaim their health and dignity.

It’s about making sure that no woman – regardless of income, geography, or social status—is left behind in the fight against cancer.

And if we continue building on the partnerships, programs, and progress we’ve seen, I truly believe we can make that future a reality.

