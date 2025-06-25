'Mali ka ng kinalaban': Nicole Hyala reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines — Radio disc jockey Nicole Hyala publicly unveiled her thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Nicole announced her health condition on her 90.7 Love Radio show and posted a clip on her Instagram account.

The DJ was not in complete shock upon learning her biopsy results two weeks ago and shared she will undergo surgery, specifically a thyroidectomy, next month.

"Siguro because I've been through so much before, I feel like imposible namang hindi rin ako alagaan dito," Nicole said, acknowleding it still felt difficult and crazy.

She even joked that in exchange for taking out her thyroid, she might get bigger breasts.

In the post's caption, Nicole assured followers she was calm about her situation, citing experts saying thyroid cancer is the "friendliest" cancer.

"I've faced battles that broke me, seasons that nearly crushed me. But here I am still standing, still smiling, still kumikinang," Nicole continued. "I've survived storms that could’ve drowned me and this is just another wave I know I can ride, with God beside me."

"So let's do this, thyroid cancer. You picked the wrong girl. Mali ka ng kinalaban. Wag ako," Nicole ended.

