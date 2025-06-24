Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery

British singer Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery as seen on her Instagram post on June 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — British singer Jessie J is back home and awaiting for results after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

The “Price Tag” singer shared her health update earlier today on Instagram.

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” the singer began her post with a warning for images that show blood.

Jessie posted photos and clips that show glimpses of the procedures she had undergone as a preventive measure for her early stage breast cancer. The singer announced her condition earlier this month in an Instagram post.

“I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through. Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit,” she added.

Jessie encouraged people to fight on whatever battles they are facing to end her post.

