A jump away from death: Gary Valenciano recalls 2018 near-death experience

MANILA, Philippines — In 2018, Gary Valenciano had a brush with death where he was "one jump away" from losing his life.

In an interview with the media last June 23 for the launch announcement of his "Blessings" music video with RJ dela Fuente, the singer dubbed Mr. Pure Energy recalled the 2018 incident where after a perfomance on "ASAP" that led him to having open heart surgery.

The operation was necessary as the left anterior descending artery of Gary's heart was blocked as a result of his diabetes.

"I said [after the operation], 'Doc how close did I come to rupturing the left main artery?' he sat down and goes 'with anything you did on stage, maybe one more jump," Gary narrated.

The singer recalled feeling the pain when his performance began, and it could all have ended had Gary pushed himself too far.

"Even if they got paramedics, you'd be gone, you'd be gone," Gary remembered the doctor saying.

Despite the incident, Gary has no plans of retiring and is still eager to perform, "I came close to that. It doesn't mean that I want to be on stage if ever that happens, but I want people to know, 'Oh, he was working on something ba, he was this ba.'"

"I've been given so much, so I can't just go home and look at all the instruments I have in there. 'That's a nice collection.' No, I want to create something," Gary ended.

