Emilio ready to be 'spoiler tito' to Mikael Daez, Megan Young’s firstborn

Actor Emilio Daez in a photo he posted on Instagram on July 6, 2024.

BORACAY, Philippines — Emilio Daez describes his kuya Mikael Daez and Megan Young’s firstborn as a cute, long-awaited baby boy for the celebrity couple.

Emilio sat down with select press, including Philstar.com, during the food crawl held by Grab Philippines in the early days of June.

The superapp introduced Grab Dine Out, which allows users to discover Boracay’s culinary destinations and save up to 20% off their bills. The feature is already out in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy. Honestly, I saw them at the hospital and it's really it's been amazing. I'm so happy for them,” Emilio said.

Megan gave birth to her first baby, Leon, last May 20.

“They've been waiting for this their whole life, their whole marriage life, and ang cute talaga ng baby,” Emilio added.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate said he will be a doting tito (uncle) to Megan and Mikael’s son.

“Feeling ko mas spoiler ako na tito. Anong gusto ng nephews and nieces ko, I will give it to them,” the actor said.

Emilio recently went back inside the house to take part of the house challenger tasks in “PBB.” His first lead starrer, “Love At First Spike,” is now streaming on iWantTV.

RELATED: Emilio Daez on ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ stint: ‘Wish I could go back’