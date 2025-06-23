Wellness from within: Anne Curtis shares importance of gut health

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis wears many hats. No doubt about it. Actress, host, celebrity endorser, entrepreneur, wife to foodie and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, and hands-on mom to five-year-old Dahlia Amelie. Sometimes her roles in life extend to being an occasional concert artist, too.

Having embraced life on the go, Anne is always busy, and her schedule rarely slows down and she has come to realize that feeling good inside is key to showing up fully — for work, for her family, and for herself.

She needs to be healthy, to keep herself in tiptop shape, so that she will be able to respond to all these roles that she needs to play in life. These days, it is not just bout heart health anymore. Wellness is also about gut health.

“Sometimes, you don’t realize how important it is to take care of your gut,” Anne said. “Feeling good inside your gut will make you feel and look better on the outside as well.”

As a self-confessed foodie and thrill-seeker at heart, Anne has always been open to trying new things, from sampling street food abroad to experimenting with recipes at home. But with that spirit of adventure comes the occasional tummy hiccup — those “oops” moments that can throw off your day.

This is why she has learned how important it is to keep her tummy in check. Whether she is at home, on the set, or across the globe, Anne believes that feeling good starts from within.

Staying balanced and healthy

Off-camera, Anne is a lot like many moms who are juggling family life, spontaneous travel plans, and her love for cooking. With this active lifestyle, she has learned how important it is to stay balanced, especially when it comes to gut health.

“As a mom, when you travel, you learn to pack everything you could possibly need,” Anne shared with a laugh. “Then you realize what really matters — her comfort toy, any medicines, probiotics… and yes, that includes mine, too!”

Taking care of your gut is part of the much bigger picture. It’s about balance, energy, and being able to give your all — whether that means powering through work, chasing after a toddler, or savoring the joys of everyday life.

“All of us moms are figuring it out,” she said. “We want to take care of our families, but also ourselves. And it starts with the little things — like making sure your gut is taken care of.”

Probiotics as daily essential

Anne’s wellness routine has evolved over the years, but one thing has stayed constant: probiotics.

Whenever she is preparing for a shoot, enjoying a weekend getaway, or recovering from a food-filled adventure, she relies on probiotics to keep her digestion in check and her energy steady.

“Probiotics have always been part of my routine, as someone who has always been on the go and open to trying new food,” she shared. “Even back when I was single and even more so now that I’m a mom. It’s about being ready for anything — especially when you're constantly on the go.”

After discovering the benefits of probiotics for her digestive health, energy, and immunity, Anne made them a must-have in her daily routine. She feels more ready to take on whatever comes her way — whether it is a spontaneous food trip, a travel adventure, or a busy day with the family.

So she teamed up with Erceflora, a brand that fits right in with her wellness goals and what she stands for.

“It’s something I trust — not just for me, but for my family too,” Anne said.

Anne’s wellness journey has shown her just how important gut health is to overall well-being. “I hope more Filipinos, especially fellow moms, realize how essential it is,” she shared. “When your gut’s off, it can throw off your whole day. You can’t show up fully if you’re not feeling your best — and taking care of your gut is one thing you can control.”

“As someone who champions wellness, embraces adventure, and inspires countless Filipinos with her authenticity, Anne truly embodies everything we stand for. She understands that life isn’t always perfect — there are food trips, sudden travel plans, and unexpected ‘oops’ moments — but staying ready makes all the difference. Together, we hope to empower more families to take simple steps toward better digestive health, starting from within," said Rica Mateo, Erceflora ASEA Zone Brand Lead.

As Anne reminds her fans, feeling good starts from within. Whatever role you’re playing or whatever activity you’re enjoying, taking care of your gut means you’re ready for anything the rainy season throws your way. Probiotics plus proper diet and exercise should keep your gut healthy and happy all the time.

RELATED: Anne Curtis meets Song Hye Kyo in Seoul