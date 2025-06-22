Smile360CON 2025 brings together celebrities, influencers, partners

Leading the ceremonial contract signing was award-winning actress Mercedes Cabral, known for her internationally recognized films “Serbis” and “Kinatay,” as well as her performance in “FPJ’ s Batang Quiapo.”

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities and influencers gathered for Smile360CON 2025, as Smile360 Dental Clinic officially welcomed a new batch of celebrity endorsers, digital creators and loyal partners into its growing family.

The event celebrated trust, partnership and the company’s mission to bring reliable, fairly priced and expert dental care to every Filipino — while spreading confident smiles, one patient at a time.

She was joined by respected veteran actors Rey PJ Abellana, Melissa Mendez and comedian-actor Diego, whose involvement highlights the clinic’s growing credibility and multigenerational trust.

The event also celebrated the continued support of Hero Angeles, the company’s very first ambassador and a long-time believer in the clinic’s vision. A Star Circle Quest Batch 1 Grand Winner, Hero represents the loyalty, consistency, and long-term care Smile360 youthful energy, while mass-market appeal was strengthened by TikTok dance creators Kimshymoves, Grab Trio, Scarlette Astrid Feliciano, Kate Hillary, and Annica Tamo.

Adding flavor to the lineup were beloved food vloggers Pambansang Rater Markybap, Eats A Small World, and Chef Gelo, proving that smiles matter in every industry.

With 12 branches across the Philippines, the brand is rapidly growing with a clear goal: to become the top-of-mind dental care provider in the country. Its continued restructuring efforts aim to elevate patient experiences, transform clinic systems, and deliver trusted care that empowers every Filipino to smile with confidence.

“We’re honored that trusted names from different industries and across various fields believe in our mission. Smile360 is more than just a dental clinic — we’re building a community of confidence, centered on Filipinos and resonating with smiles around the world, ”Janna Gonzales, CEO of Smile360 Dental Clinic said.

Also present at the event were Smile360 Dental Clinic’s COO, Dr. Michael Gonzales, and Dental Directors, Dr. Franchesca Benjamin-De Castro and Dr. Anjo Remolacio, who play key roles in the company’s growth and in ensuring quality across its branches.

