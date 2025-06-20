Ynez Veneracion recounts injury from 'Mga Batang Riles' taping wrap

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ynez Veneracion suffered a minor injury during her final taping day of "Mga Batang Riles."

Veneracion told Pep.ph the incident occured during a scene involving fire near a railway.

In the scene, Veneracion had to open a door for her co-star Jillian Ward to exit, however upon opening the door a big piece of wood fell and struck Veneracion on the hand.

The actress said her thumb was fracture as a result, and the director called for a pause in shooting.

Veneracion declined to go to hospital against production's wishes as she wanted to finish her last three scenes.

"Kesa tapusin, hindi naman siya namaga agad, eh. Kung kaya ko naman yung pain, why not? Wala namang dugo, hindi naman ganun kaano na dalhin sa hospital," Veneracion told the outlet.

Had there been blood or the pain was unbearable, only then would have the actress considered more medical attentiion.

"Nandun ako sa bina-balance ko yung sitwasyon, kasi iniintindi ko rin sila na talagang in a hurry sila. Naghahabol sila for airing, eh," Veneracion added, sharing that she was looked after another co-star Zephanie and the medic on site.

"'If you need anything ate, ha?' Ganyan siya, may gamot. Ready lang siya sa lahat. May gamot siya, may pain reliever siya... ang galing," Veneracion recalled about Zephanie's attentiveness.

"Nakaalalay siya sa akin. Mabait na bata yun, hindi mo akalain. Kasi nag-uusap lang kami sa set, e. Dito ko nga na-realize, kapag may mga ganyan, malalaman mo kung sino ang nasa tabi, mag-aasikaso sa yo, may care."

