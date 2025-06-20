Filipino psychiatrist debunks stigma: Obesity a health issue, not a character flaw

According to the Department of Science and Technology's Food and Nutrition Research Institute, around 27 million Filipinos are considered overweight and obese.

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Diplomate of the Specialty Board of Philippine Psychiatry (DSBPP) has called for an end to the stigma surrounding obesity and urged greater support for people living with the condition.

Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk hosted an obesity roundtable on June 10 in Taguig, where doctors discussed the growing number of obesity cases in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Science and Technology's Food and Nutrition Research Institute, around 27 million Filipinos are considered overweight or obese.

A 2021 expanded national nutrition survey by the institute found that 27% of individuals aged 5 to 19 and 40.2% of adults were overweight or obese.

Psychiatrist Ma. Corazon del Mundo of the DSBPP identified three main types of stigma experienced by people living with obesity:

Internalized/self-stigma – feelings of guilt, shame, and hopelessness

Interpersonal – teasing, bullying, and judgment from peers, family, or healthcare providers

Institutional – weight-based discrimination in healthcare settings and lack of insurance coverage

Del Mundo also noted that the media worsens stigma through negative stereotyping, underrepresentation, and sensationalism in headlines.

RELATED: Chronic disease, not lifestyle disorder: Doctors call for increased obesity awareness

These forms of stigma can lead to psychological distress, social isolation, disordered eating behaviors, delayed healthcare seeking, poorer health outcomes, internalized weight bias, employment discrimination, and a reduced quality of life.

“Depression and anxiety tend to increase alongside the severity of metabolic issues linked to obesity,” del Mundo said, especially when a higher body mass index is associated with longer durations of depressive and anxiety symptoms.

To better support people living with obesity, del Mundo recommended several strategies, including:

A whole-person approach – emphasizing multidisciplinary care tailored to individual needs and acknowledging the social determinants of health

Family and community inclusion – encouraging shared responsibility and understanding

Access and equity – providing affordable care, weight-neutral environments, support groups, and mental health services

She also highlighted the importance of using respectful, non-stigmatizing language — avoiding labels like “fat” or terms such as “tabachoy” that associate weight with laziness or poor character.

“[Obesity] should not be the defining feature of a person. Always show empathy and compassionate care,” she said.

RELATED: Weight management: The right formula, says doctor