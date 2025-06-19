Apricus Wellness Spa and microbiome: A wellness experience that’s worth the trip

As a wife, mother, and a professional juggling the demands of media work – broadcasting and multimedia production – finding time to rest is rare. Finding time to heal is even rarer. I know many of you can relate. So when my husband Nonong and I recently found ourselves at Apricus Wellness Spa inside Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas & Resort in Bataan, we didn’t expect much more than a couple’s weekend off. But what we experienced was far more than rest – it was restoration. It turned out to be one of the most rejuvenating wellness retreats in the Philippines.

A spa experience like no other

Apricus Wellness Spa, one of the best luxury spa destinations in Bataan, offers a signature Therapeutic Microbiome Soak – a treatment unlike anything we’ve tried before. It’s a luxurious two-part ritual that brings science and nature together in the most elegant way: the Human Microbiome Treatment for Face and Body, and the Ancient Fermented Herbal Tea Bath, which is followed by a deeply therapeutic massage that melts away aches, tension, and stress – making it a must-try for anyone seeking true healing through spa therapy.

Why the microbiome matters in holistic wellness

At the heart of it all is the microbiome – those trillions of microorganisms that live on and inside our bodies. They may be invisible, but they do everything from strengthening our immunity, helping digestion, balancing our weight and metabolism, even communicating with the brain to fight off inflammation and support healing. In short, our microbiome is essential to our overall wellness – and Apricus Wellness Spa in Bataan has found a way to care for it intentionally through its science-based natural spa treatments.

From the moment we stepped into the Roman bath-inspired spa room, we were transported. Everything – from the sound of running water, the scent of essential oils and herbs, to the stunning flower-petal-and-charcoal bath prepared before us – set the tone for what felt more than just a soak. It was a complete sensory healing experience, perfect for couples, families, or individuals looking for a wellness destination near Manila.

The Roman Bath-inspired spa room transports you into a serene cleansing experience through Apricus Wellness Spa’s Human Microbiome Treatment for Face and Body, and the Ancient Fermented Herbal Tea Bath.

You’re invited to exfoliate your skin using the natural ingredients in the bath: fruit peels, flower petals, and activated charcoal that gently slough off dead skin and stimulate your senses. The live probiotics in the soak are real, and you can feel them working. The result: skin that’s soft, balanced, deeply hydrated, and glowing even days after the treatment.

This is no ordinary bath. It’s crafted with European-grade, plant-based ingredients such as Mica, Tamanu, Ashwagandha, Green Tea, Magnolia, Hyssop, Bacopa, Frankincense, Myrrh, and many others. Each carefully selected to work with the body’s natural rhythm and support the microbiome.

Our daughters also enjoyed the rejuvenating Microbiome Massages and Glass Facial.

Healing that goes beyond the skin

After the bath came the massage – and I say this without exaggeration: it was one of the best massages I’ve ever had. More than just expert technique, it was the combination of intuitive touch and the healing oils used that made every movement count. Every tired muscle, every deep-seated knot, every subtle ache was met with care and dissolved like steam.

It was as if my entire nervous system had taken a deep breath for the first time in months.

The Microbiome Soak experience is not about pampering. It’s about reconnecting with your body’s natural healing power. It’s about giving yourself permission to slow down, to listen, and to heal. And for couples, it could be an intimate bonding experience too. There’s something profoundly connecting about going through a healing ritual together, side by side, in silence and presence.

The advocacy behind the wellness

What makes Apricus Wellness Spa stand out even more than its counterparts in Metro Manila is the story behind it.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Ross Licup, has long been known in the aesthetics industry for her cutting-edge anti-aging treatments and holistic skincare approach.

But it was her own brush with illness that led her to her ‘Microbiome advocacy.’ After falling seriously ill, Ross found healing in the very same treatment we experienced—and it became her mission to bring this discovery to others.

Ross's story lends authenticity to Apricus' mission. This is not a trend or a gimmick. It’s an approach to wellness rooted in science, nature, and personal transformation. Her belief in supporting the body’s microbiome through thoughtful, plant-based care resonates with those of us who are tired of synthetic shortcuts and temporary fixes.

After all, it’s easy to be skeptical these days. We know that the wellness industry is full of big claims and buzzwords.

Apricus Chief Operating Officer Ross Licup: sharing the wonders of Microbiome to the rest of the world

To my fellow women, especially mothers, wives, and professionals who carry so much on their shoulders, this is your reminder to pause. Your body is not a machine. You deserve to feel cared for, not just by others, but by yourself. And to couples: if you’ve been looking for a reason to reconnect, to slow down, to simply breathe together again, Nonong and I recommend trying the Apricus Wellness experience.

It’s not just worth the trip. It’s worth making time for.

