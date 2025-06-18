Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud of son Julio's professional kinesiology degree

Celebrity couple Ariel Rivera and Gelli de Belen attend their son Julio's graduation at the University of Toronto in Canada.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera are proud parents to son Julio after the latter finished his master's degree at the University of Toronto in Canada.

Gelli documented her son's achievement in a video she shared on Instagram.

“My Julio’s graduation. Master of Professional Kinesiology,” Gelli captioned the post.

“So proud of this young man. Start of another chapter,” she added.

Celebrities, such as John Arcilla, Ogie Alcasid, Pops Fernandez and Aiko Melendez, to name a few congratulated Julio.

According to the University of Toronto’s website, the Master of Professional Kinesiology is a "full-time, 16-month graduate program that offers research-informed and multidisciplinary expertise in movement assessment and intervention in diverse practice areas.”

