Asian Hospital's 'Ate Rose' tackles how smoking accelerates progression of Atherosclerosis

Ate Rose®, a coined nickname created by Asian Hospital for atherosclerosis, is a silent troublemaker that develops gradually over time, clogging the arteries and reducing blood flow to different organs of the body.

MANILA, Philippines — As part of the healthcare institutions’ ongoing efforts to prevent cardiovascular diseases, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, in partnership with the Department of Health, has launched a public health campaign against atherosclerosis, smoking and vaping—leading contributors to heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening diseases.

“Smoking and vaping not only harm your lung health—they rapidly accelerate the development of atherosclerosis, quietly destroying your blood vessels and putting your heart and brain at risk. So, we must begin prevention now,” said Dr. Beaver Tamesis, Asian Hospital’s president and CEO.

Among the most significant risk factors are smoking and vaping, which speed up blood vessel damage and increases the risk of complications.

Smoking and vaping damage the cells that line the blood vessels, increase plaque buildup, and contribute to the thickening and narrowing of blood vessels.

The campaign encourages the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle and aims to spread awareness about how smoking and vaping contributes to the onset and progression of atherosclerosis.

At the start of the year, Asian Hospital and Medical Center introduced a proactive advocacy focused on the prevention of Atherosclerosis (also known as Ate Rose®). This initiative included the rollout of targeted communication materials and the creation of the Ate Rose® Card—a special package designed for Atherosclerosis screening.

This collaboration between Asian Hospital and Medical Center and the Department of Health portrays a shared commitment to reducing the incidence of Atherosclerosis and significantly lowering smoking use.

The campaign is also supported by key partners in the medical community, including the Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine General Hospital, and the Philippine College of Chest Physicians.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Asian Hospital. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.