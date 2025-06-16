Georgina Wilson, Solenn Heussaff's kids direct animated film on gifted kids

MANILA, Philippines — Good friends Solenn Heussaff and Georgina Wilson are beside themselves with joy, as both celebrities have been blessed with gifted children: Solenn with five-year-old Thylane "Tili" Bolzico and Georgina with six-year-old Alfred "Alfie" Burnand, whose talents are now being showcased in an animated film.

This one-of-a-kind animated film captures the essence of every child’s journey, which is filled with moments of discovery, creativity and learning, with each milestone shaping the way their brains develop.

Tili and Alfie form part of the Promil The Gifted Kids in Action, a TikTok series that follows the journey of four Gifted Kids, brought together by the milk brand as they conceptualize, animate, and direct "The Promil Gifted Four," which is the first-ever animated film made by "gifted kids for gifted kids.

Along the way, they hit brain developmental milestones, proving that a well-nurtured brain is gifted. This isn’t just a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking. It’s a living testament to the power of a well-nurtured gifted brain, where gifted kids use their four brain developmental milestones — focus, memory, language and problem-solving — to bring a story to life.

For the gifted kids by the gifted kids

"The Promil Gifted Four: The Case of the Missing Gifts," premiered last May 26. It is the first-ever animated short film created by four gifted kids — showcasing how they interact, perform tasks, and express themselves throughout the creative process.

Bringing this ambitious project to life are four Gifted Kids who embody well-nurtured gifted brains.

One is Solenn’s daughter Tili, who steps into the role of a promising director, guiding the vision of the film with creativity and confidence seen in her family's shared content. Tili brings with her an impressive command of four languages — English, Filipino, Spanish, and French — and a natural ability to articulate and express ideas well beyond her years.

The second gifted kid is Georgina’s son Alfie, who serves as the scriptwriter. A trilingual storyteller fluent in English, Filipino, and Mandarin, Alfie draws from a rich international education and global exposure — fueling his love for literature, performance, and imaginative writing.

Javi Trajano, 5, a budding cinematographer, is the third gifted kid. He captures each scene with intention and storytelling depth. A top student at Apple Tree Integrated School, Javi earned the General Academic Excellence Award, the People Smart Award, and a Kumon Math medal for surpassing his grade level.

Maddie De Leon is the fourth member of the team. Working as the team’s young animator, he brings imagination to motion. At only five, she has been reading, writing, and drawing since age two, and now explores digital art using Adobe Fresco, often sketching anime-inspired characters and scenes.

At just five, she graduated with First Honors from Little Children School of Manila and showcased her storytelling and visual expression skills in the Young Tale Tellers Competition organized by the National Library of the Philippines.

Celebrity mom Solenn Heussaff watches on daughter Tili on the set of the film shoot.

“This film is a celebration of the exceptional brain developmental milestones children can reach when they are given the right nutrition, parenting, and stimulation. It’s a testament to how, with the right support, gifted kids can turn their ideas into something remarkable,” shared Solenn. “As a mom, I see firsthand how Tili thrives when she is nurtured and encouraged — and this project is a meaningful reflection of that journey.”

