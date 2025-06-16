Addressing urinary incontinence: 5 ways to gain control of your bladder

A healthy bladder, which is a hollow organ much like a balloon, can hold up to 16 ounces of urine for two to five hours. But as you age, your urinary functions change. The elastic bladder tissue may toughen, become less flexible, and therefore diminish in its capacity to store urine. A whole lot of other kidney and bladder changes may occur, thus causing urinary health problems.

MANILA, Philippines — How embarrassing it is indeed to suddenly feel your urine leaking without your permission. More so if it is one that comes on so suddenly and so strong that it feels like it’s not going to stop soon.

If you are wearing a loose dress or skirt, it should be a bit more manageable than if you’re wearing pants or tailored (read: body-fitting!) dress or skirt. The tendency is there for the leak to show, then you’d want to bury your head in sand like an ostrich.

Urinary incontinence or bladder leakage is the loss of control over the bladder causing urine to leak, gush, or flow unintentionally. It is not a disease; it is simply a symptom of many underlying conditions.

While it can happen to anyone, bladder leaking is more common among older people, pregnant women, men with prostate problems, and obese adolescents.

Types of urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence varies greatly depending on lifestyle, age, and sex. Some may experience occasional minor leaks, while others experience a stronger, sudden urge to relieve their bladder all at once.

Regardless, it is important to know and understand which type of incontinence you or your loved ones have so it will be easier to address the condition and look for the perfect products that can successfully manage the leaks.

1. Stress incontinence

If you are one to experience urine leaks when coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising, then you most probably have a stress incontinence. This is common in pregnancy, childbirth, prostate surgery, and obesity.

2. Urge incontinence

If you feel the need to urinate so urgently that you often don’t make it in time to the toilet, then it’s a type of urge incontinence. This is a symptom of a serious underlying medical condition, such as damaged nerves and muscles, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

3. Overflow incontinence

This third and last type of incontinence is likely to be more persistent and frequent, which may be caused by a tumor or enlarged prostate that blocks the urine flow.

This happens when the bladder fails to empty completely leading to an overflow of urine in the absence of an urge to go to the toilet.

Exhibiting a combination of any two types of urinary incontinence is common, so if you couldn’t fully associate your case with one, that’s perfectly fine!

Needless to say, living a life with bladder leakage can be downright stressful and frustrating. It’s embarrassing and awkward, and it can affect your emotional, psychological, and social life to the point that the condition makes you drift away from friends and loved ones while dodging daily activities and playing it safe by staying close to where the toilet is.

5 ways to gain control of your bladder

Sure, it can be daunting, but before you completely forego your self-esteem and lose your sanity, check out these five life-changing but practical tips that will help you get your life back together and control your bladder leakage problem better:

1. Don’t cut down on water

Your most likely immediate solution to incontinence would be drinking less water. If you restrict your fluid consumption, then you would be preventing urine leaks, right? Wrong.

Hold that thought for a moment, because drinking too little water (less than six to eight glasses per day) actually causes your urine to be so concentrated that it starts to irritate your bladder, thus increasing your chances of having urine leakages.

And hear this out: The worst part about it is that concentrated urine reeks more, which is exactly the kind of attention you don’t want to attract from others.

2. Cut down on caffeine

Soda, coffee, energy drinks and tea. Can you guess what they all have in common?

They’re all diuretics (also synonymous to bladder irritants), therefore they make you want to urinate more. If you’re suffering from incontinence or bladder leakage and at the same time craving to gulp down more than one cup of coffee in the morning, try other options that are friendlier to the bladder.

Ginseng and/or gingko biloba should do the trick.

3. Go for bladder-friendly food

The truth is that you are what you eat, so simple lifestyle changes, such as adjusting your diet can actually go a long way in managing your overactive bladder. Do yourself a favor by staying away from alcoholic beverages and going easy on spicy dishes and citrus fruits.

Just like caffeine, these culprits irritate your bladder and make you leak more.

4. Strengthen your pelvic floor muscles

Remember that if it’s weak, it leaks! As the muscles responsible for supporting the pelvic organs and span the bottom of the pelvis, having a strong pelvic floor gives you control over the bladder and bowel.

So if you have not been paying attention to the health and strength of your pelvic floor, try doing simple yoga poses like Utkatasana (chair pose), Tadasana (mountain pose), Salabhasana (locust pose), Warrior II, and Happy Baby.

Squeezing in some time for Kegel exercises daily may also strengthen your bladder muscles. You can do this by squeezing the muscles of your pelvic floor (or stopping urination midstream) for five seconds, and then relaxing for another five seconds.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease recommends gradually increasing this exercise to three sets of 10 repetitions daily, and soon enough you’ll get a hold of your bladder control once again!

5. Choose the right bladder control pad

When it comes to bladder leakage, using the right pad is crucial in order to manage the condition properly.

Brands such as So Sure Bladder Control Pad is designed to minimize the embarrassment of having a bulky pad. Available in two variants and perfect for both genders, the 340mm for light leakage and 450mm for moderate to heavy bladder leakage to appropriately address different types of leaks, it also hugs securely but discreetly and is three times more absorbent than a regular pad.

Made of breathable and skin-friendly cotton material that’ super absorbent and delightfully comforting, it offers more benefits than what meets the eye.

