Watches as Father's Day gifts? Casio Philippines exec weighs in

MANILA, Philippines — Like just about any other person in our lives, dads can be tough people to think of gifts for.

After all, how can we simply give something wrapped in a bow to the person we consider the best man — or woman, for some father figures out there — we've ever known?

In an interview with Philstar.com last June 13, Angela Andaya, General Manager Casio Watch Outlet, said following the launch of the new G-Shock GA-V01 Series that dad being gifted a watch plays into one of the most important aspects of fatherhood.

"With fathers, it's always important, it's always appreciated when they're present," Andaya said. "So a watch would always help one be present by allowing one to know what time commitments are, like what time does school finish, what time does the wife, kids need me."

Outside of sentimental reasons, Andaya believes there are limited ways for a man express themselves in everyday attire, pointing out its mostly shoes and watches that do a lot of the style heavy lifting.

"Giving your father a choice of what watch to wear in the morning, to help him get through his day, it's a very thoughtful gesture," she explained.

Andaya added that like most gifts, a watch would remind dads they were given by their children, wife, or parents.

As for the cons, Andaya quipped that buying a watch could lead to purchasing even more, "The downside is that once you buy one watch, you're never gonna stop!"

She even managed to sneak in that G-Shock has different designs, colorways, and functions to choose from, as does the mother brand Casio.

"Our goal is always to get someone to buy their first G-Shock, the downside is that it would be hard to stop collecting a G-Shock watch. So every Father's Day na yan," Andaya ended.

.The G-Shock GA-V01 Series is currently for sale only at Atmos in Bonifacio Global City but will be available in Casio and G-Shock branches after two weeks.

