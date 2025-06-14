LIST: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Father’s Day bonding activities

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a unique Father’s Day bonding activity?

Universal Pictures’ “How to Train Your Dragon” offers a slew of activities to foster the fun and love among Vikings and their little ones.

Check these out:

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ on IMAX: The biggest VR adventure

Gerard Butler’s iconic and unmistakable voice is a domineering presence in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, but this time, not only is he reprising Stoick the Vast by voice, but he himself in the flesh showcases the character in the live-action film, with touches of the signature Spartan king that made him famous in “300.”

Child stars Mason Thames (“The Black Phone”) and Nico Parker (from Disney’s “Dumbo”) have grown up to make a beautiful pair that a new generation of “How to Train Your Dragon” viewers can take inspiration from.

Completing the cast are Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, Murray McArthur, who all contribute very well in making the “How to Train Your Dragon” world a believable one. It becomes even more enjoyable as the film is shot for IMAX, making it a scenic and breathtaking virtual reality (VR) adventure you would not want to end!

Mega Movie Pass bundle

In anticipation of the release of their films "How to Train Your Dragon," "M3GAN 2.0" and "Jurassic World Rebirth,” Universal Pictures launched Mega Movie Pass bundle, in partnership with SM Cinemas.

The limited-offer bundle comes with four movie tickets and an exclusive gift for movie patrons. Each Mega Movie pass is worth P1,600 and includes: Four tickets to watch summer’s biggest movies: “How to Train Your Dragon” (June 11), “Megan 2.0” (June 25) and “Jurassic World Rebirth” (July 2); one limited-edition Jurassic Puffy Crossbody Bag with Mini Pouch (available in three colors); and goodies from Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Snack Time and Glico.

The bundle can be purchased at: SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall Of Asia, SM Aura, SM City Fairview, SM Seaside Cebu and SM City Iloilo.

Viking Village

In time for the release of the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon" in cinemas, a Viking Village experiential display in SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium will be open to the public until June 22.

Here, fans get to take a photo riding Toothless; get to sit on the throne of the Viking chief Stoick; and seat at Hiccup’s workshop to work on themed activity sheets.

AR experience

“How to Train Your Dragon” brings the Toothless experience right to your phone with the Toothless AR experience. Open the website to find the Night Terror Toothless flying high above your location, and scan the ground for the perfect spot the dragon can land on.

Try out the “How to Train Your Dragon” AR experience: https://httyd.arweb.app/1.0.7/

DreamPlay marks 10th anniversary

This month, DreamPlay invites families to embark on a legendary Viking adventure with a Viking Adventure Pass, which is offered at P2,999 until June 29. Pass holders enjoy an all-day participating pass to the 12 attractions, skip-the-queue privileges, and access to “How to Train Your Dragon”-themed face or hand painting activity. They are also entitled to one themed 6R-sized photo memorabilia, one 12 oz. chocolate milkshake, and DIY Vikings-inspired tumbler and necklace kit.

Treats for ‘furdads’

This June 15, Bonifacio High Street is inviting “furdads” to a movie screening of “How to Train Your Dragon” in Central Square Cinema 2 — and yes, furbabies are welcome! It’s a rare chance to enjoy the big screen experience with your furry best friend, complete with free “Pupcorn” from Taters and exclusive treats from Bow & Wow.

