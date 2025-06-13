Employee and doctorsâ€™ donation drive funds programs for cancer patients

Employee and doctors’ donation drive funds programs for cancer patients

(From left) Manila Doctor Hospital (MDH) human resources staff Ronna Layton, business planning and development director Luzviminda Nietes, CSIO head Jill Alvarez, Cancer Institute head Dr. Cherry Fernando, Manila Medical Services Inc. vice chairman Aniceto Sobrepeña, MDH president Arlene Ledesma, hospital director Dr. Hian Ho Kua and human resource director Karen Martinez

MANILA, Philippines — The 6th Celebration of Life and Legacy of Dr. George S.K. Ty, the late chairman of Manila Doctors Hospital, held in November 2024 was culminated in a display of compassion and commitment with the official turnover of monetary donation from the Cups of Courage, Brew for Hope Commemoration Drive in support for cancer patients.

Last November 2024, MDH honored its late chairman through the commemoration drive participated by its employees and doctors. The proceeds of the pledge drive are dedicated to supporting cancer patients through the Box of Hope project and cancer support groups.

Each cup of coffee purchased on that day is equivalent to a pledge to fund the Box of Hope for Cancer Institute and for the cancer support group of the Corporate Social Initiatives Office (CSIO).

Dr. Cherry Fernando and Aniceto Sobrepeña participated in the Cups of Courage, Brew for Hope commemoration drive in support for cancer patients happened last November 2024.

Samples of Box of Hope for MDH cancer patients

A total of P56,956 was turned over to the Cancer Institute and CSIO last May 28. Dr. Cherry Fernando, head of Cancer Institute, expressed her gratitude for the community fund drive.

“This contribution will be used to prepare and distribute Boxes of Hope—a special care package that will bring comfort and encouragement to cancer patients,” she said, emphasizing that more than the physical care package, the Box of Hope is a reminder that cancer patients are not alone in their journey.

Launched last October 2024, the Box of Hope includes thoughtful items that provide warmth, inspiration, and support to the patients’ journey.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Manila Doctors Hospital is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.