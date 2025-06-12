A day dedicated for dads: Where to celebrate this Father's Day

As a mother, wife, and a professional in the media and broadcast industry, I’ve come to appreciate just how quickly time flies. Days blur into deadlines, calendars overflow, and often—those we rely on the most—our husbands, fathers, and father figures, end up getting the least celebration.

That’s why Father’s Day deserves more than a passing nod. It’s not just a date on the calendar—it’s a heartfelt reminder to pause, honor, and reconnect with the men who anchor our families with quiet, unwavering strength.

Over the years, I’ve been lucky to experience some of Manila’s top hotels—not just for work, but for treasured family getaways. When it comes to celebrating Father’s Day, three names instantly come to mind: Grand Hyatt Manila, Discovery Suites Manila, and New World Makati Hotel.

Their 2024 Father’s Day offerings go beyond the usual dining and pampering—they’re about creating unforgettable memories that say “thank you” in the best way possible.

Grand Hyatt Manila: 'Celebrating dad the grand way'

Grand Hyatt Manila partnered with Lexus Philippines this Father’s Day for the Dad’s Grand Drive special offer which comes with an overnight stay, breakfast for two adults and two kids, and an exclusive chance for a premium test-drive experience.

If there’s a dad in your life who appreciates grandeur whether in performance cars, fine dining, or wellness, then Grand Hyatt Manila offers a suite of experiences that are anything but ordinary.

The hotel’s partnership with Lexus elevates the typical staycation. Their “Dad’s Grand Drive” package, available from June 13 to 30, includes breakfast for two adults and two kids plus a Lexus test drive. It’s a clever combination of leisure and lifestyle, which is perfect for the dad who loves to drive in style.

Dining is where Grand Hyatt Manila shines. At The Grand Kitchen, the Father’s Day buffet (P4,288 net per person) includes premium fare like Norwegian salmon and Australian beef pies, served at vibrant live cooking stations. For more intimate moments, The Cellar’s Rabo de Toro, a slow-cooked oxtail stew, offers deep, soulful flavors meant for sharing.

No. 8 China House ups the ante with curated set menus starting at P20,880 net for four to five people, while The Peak offers its signature Butcher’s Platter (P12,880+) from June 12 to 15. It’s an indulgent lineup of expertly grilled meats in a breathtaking setting.

Outdoors, Wagyu Under the Stars at the Pool House lets Dad enjoy flame-grilled Wagyu Hanging Tender from June 9 to 15. For a sweet finish, Florentine’s chocolate-and-caramel cigar box (P1,250 net) is an elegant tribute to Dad’s classic style. And to help him unwind, Illume Spa’s 90-minute Magnesium Wellness Treatment (P6,000 net) combines dry brushing, massage, and magnesium therapy –an ideal reset for overworked bodies and minds.

Discovery Suites Manila: A staycation for the hero at home

We know how some fathers would rather skip the restaurant scene and instead unwind in a plush robe, wake up to breakfast in bed, and spend the weekend surrounded by family in a spacious suite. If that sounds like the dad in your life, Discovery Suites Manila is the answer.

Discovery Suites Manila’s special Father’s Day staycation packages comes with a full experience; including a voucher for a haircut at Felipe and Sons, for all of the original guwapos in our lives.

Their Father’s Day staycation packages, starting at P5,000 nett, offer not just a place to stay but a full experience. Depending on your suite, you’ll get complimentary breakfast for two to six people, dining vouchers (up to P1,000 per night), a 15% discount on food and beverages, and even a voucher for a haircut from Felipe and Sons! Because let’s face it, some dads won’t book that trim unless someone else arranges it.

The accommodations are generous, especially for families. The complimentary upgrade to a One-Bedroom Suite (with a two-night minimum) is a bonus that makes the stay feel even more special, especially with the access to the indoor pool and Balance Lifestyle Fitness Club.

But the highlight for many will be Prime Time with Dad at 22 Prime, Discovery’s signature steakhouse. For P3,500+ per person, guests can enjoy three hours of unlimited USDA steaks – ribeye, wagyu hanger, and striploin – served with soup, salad, sides, and dessert. A complimentary glass of wine from Sommelier Selection, Inc. is a classy touch for dads who enjoy a good pour. It’s available from June 13 to 15, for both lunch and dinner.

If you’re looking for a feast fit for fathers, 22 Prime’s unlimited USDA steaks comes strongly recommended.

Discovery Suites understands that for many of us, celebration means comfort, space, and a bit of indulgence, all wrapped in the kind of hospitality that makes you feel instantly at home.

New World Makati Hotel: A feast of flavors for every kind of Dad

If your family’s idea of a perfect celebration involves sitting around a table filled with generous portions, laughter, and dessert that’s too good to share, New World Makati Hotel is another winning choice this Father’s Day.

At Café 1228, the Father’s Day buffet on June 16 reads like a love letter to hearty appetites: US prime rib, Texas-style pork ribs, Asian specialties like balbacua and lamb biryani, and a whole lechon as centerpiece.

Cafe 1228's special Father's Day spread includes US Prime Rib Eye, Lechon and more.

A dessert spread featuring whiskey sour bars, chocolate-coated cigars, and a live tiramisu station ensures that Dad ends the meal on a high note. At P2,800 nett for lunch and P3,300 for dinner, it’s a fair price for a lavish experience, and there’s a discounted rate for children too!

Meanwhile, Jasmine offers something more refined. Whether you’re in the mood for all-you-can-eat dim sum or a Cantonese set menu, it’s the kind of experience that allows Dad to slow down and enjoy the luxury of being served.

The all-you-can-eat option features crowd-pleasers like xiao long bao and truffle dumplings, while the set menus (priced at P9,888 and P12,888 nett for groups of four) offer a curated journey through premium dishes like Sichuan-style poached chicken, garoupa with garlic soy, and taro cream dessert.

And if your Father’s Day celebration includes a heartfelt gift, The Shop’s Chocolate Fondant Tarte Cake (made of praline, cocoa nibs, and almond cream) is a beautiful and delicious way to do it. It’s available as a full cake or a petite version, perfect for gifting or sharing after dinner.

Whether you’re in the mood for an all-you-can-eat dim sum, a Cantonese set menu, or a Chocolare Fondant Tarte Cake, find time to slow down and enjoy with Dad.

What I love about New World Makati is that it knows how to cater to families without losing its sense of elegance. You can walk in with three kids in tow and still feel like you’re part of something luxurious.

Time, taste and thoughtfulness

Father’s Day may not always carry the same pomp as other celebrations, but that doesn’t mean it should pass quietly. In my experience – as a journalist on the move, a wife to a devoted partner, and a daughter to a principled man – fathers shape our stories in subtle but powerful ways.

This June, let’s honor the men who lift us, lead us, and love us, with one thoughtful moment at a time. Happy Father’s Day to our very own, Daddy Nonong!!

They are the steady hands behind the wheel, the calm voices at the end of a long day, and the ones who show up quietly but consistently show up.

Celebrating them doesn’t have to be complicated, but it should be meaningful. What matters most is the time we take to pause, to say thank you, and to show love: not just in words, but in the way we plan, gather and give back.

