'Balik pango': Katrina Velarde removes nose implant after complications

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Katrina Velarde skipped a guest appearance at 98 Degrees' concerts last month to undergo a nose implant removal procedure.

Velarde was due to appear in the American pop group's two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena but had to back out and was substituted by fellow singer Jona.

In a video posted on her Facebook account, the singer explained she had to cancel her 98 Degrees show appearances and other commitments to have her nose implant immediately removed.

"Nagkaroon ako ng complications for years after malagay 'yung silicon implant sa ilong ko," Velarde said, joking about her openness to being a "robot at android."

The singer said it was a very rare instance for her body to reject foreign objects like implants.

After a visit to her doctor, Velarde's face swelled up leading to her backing out from public appearances, including the 98 Degrees shows, though she attended the second night and got a chance to speak with the group.

"They were very nice, and we talked about the "I Do (Cherish You)" collab we did," Velarde shared. "It was very quick kasi pag-dating ko, patapos na 'yung concert."

Velarde said she still suffers some pain and pressure when singing but assured her fans that the interior stitches did not affect her voice.

"Kapit sabi ng tarsier," Velarde quipped to end the video. — Video from Katrina Velarde's Facebook account

