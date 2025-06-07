Miss Eco International Alexie Brooks opens up on same-sex relationship

MANILA, Philippines — The reigning Miss Eco International Alexie Mae Brooks opened up about her same-sex relationship and how it has brought her happiness.

Brooks appeared on the public affairs talk show "Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda," where the beauty queen talked about her pageantry journey and personal life.

Towards the end of the interview, Abunda asked Brooks if her heart was happy and Brooks answered that it was because of a significant other she has been with for almost a year.

Abunda followed up by asking how important her love life is — in particular this person or man — to Brooks' concept of happiness. Before answering the question, the beauty queen corrected the host clarifying her partner is a woman.

Brooks said she realized the importance of her love life when her partner was present during the time Brooks' grandmother passed away.

"That was the first time I caught myself down on the floor, and she got me up. I didn't eat for a few days, and she didn't [too]," Brooks continued. "She made sure I was okay, and I think that tells so much about how she cares for me and loves me."

The beauty queen added she was grateful for each day her partner is there to make her happy and supporting her dreams.

Abunda closed the interview advising Brooks to "just love and be happy" and not let others steal her happiness ever again because Brooks deserved her peace.

Brooks is the third Filipina to become Miss Eco International title after Cynthia Tomalla and Kathleen Paton in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

During the 2025 edition Brooks secured a Top 20 spot with a Best in National Costume plum thanks to Tata Pinuela's "Mangayon" costume inspired by a critically endangered Philippine eagle that was tragically killed last year.

She was also the first runner-up in the talent competition, where she sang Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain."

Brooks made the Top 6 of the Eco Wear round and the Top 10 of the Resort Wear competition. — video from Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda's YouTube channel

