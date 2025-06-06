'Holding close what grounds me': Tom Rodriguez shares photos with son, partner

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Rodriguez publicly shared a photo of his family including son Korben for the first time, but kept their faces hidden for privacy concerns.

Rodriguez posted on social media a carousel of photos taken at a photography studio of him, his non-showbiz girlfriend, and Korben, the latter two turned away from the camera each time.

The actor explained in the post's caption that "some treasures in life are too sacred to put on full display."

"Holding close what grounds me. What restores me. What reminds me of who I am beyond the lights, the noise, and the roles I play. This family of mine is my sanctuary…My peace," Rodriguez said. "And in a world that often demands a performance, they are where I'm most real."

Rodriguez revealed he became a father last year, several months after his divorce to fellow actor Carla Abellana was confirmed.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez posted a photo of himself carrying Korben with his son's back to the camera.

