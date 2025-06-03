Weight management: The right formula, says doctor

The first step in fighting obesity is lifestyle therapy. Positively alter your lifestyle by being mindful of the food you eat, by exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and avoiding stress.

MANILA, Philippines — Skipped the “carbs” but still unable to shed off pounds?

Killing yourself in working out but still, abs won’t show?

To achieve one’s body and fitness goals, one should have a weight management program, said Vietura by The Zen Institute founder and aesthetics expert Dr. Mary Jane "MJ" Torres.

What should be in a weight management program?

Dr. Torres, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, explained that a weight management program includes specific and doctor-approved and/or supervised plans in the areas of diet, workout and lifestyle.

A diet plan, for instance, includes choosing the right food with the right nutritional value, as well as observing the right amount and spacing between meals.

“First, don't eat something that you don't like because that's going to jam with the calorie that you're going to take away. So… don't take (food) just because it's plenty. Now, if the food is plenty, you can see it right in front of you, then make sure you just take enough of what you usually eat,” Dr. Torres advised.

If one cannot really curb one’s appetite, she said: “We have herbal diet pills that we can also recommend in case the patient really needs a push because… he or she cannot stop eating or control the eating habits, then we can help the patient by giving the diet pills. It's herbal anyway, it's nice.”

If you think that you have been eating more than the usual, then exercise is the best antidote to that, she affirmed.

A heart race-based training program complements a workout plan, she said, to make sure that the heart is not stressed out and compromised by exercise.

For the body to be well-toned, a weight management program should be supplemented with a body sculpting program like Ultra Contour Face and Ultra Contour Body, said Torres.

“The difference between Ultra Contour Face and Ultra Contour Body is the one that we use for the body has a deeper length of the energy that it would penetrate compared to the one on the face,” she clarified.

A body sculpting procedure, she explained, could reduce up to a centimeter of fat in the skin per session. For one to see significant results, she recommended at least having three to four sessions combined with a weight management program. If there are more fats that need to be shed off, an aesthetic doctor could recommend treatment options raging from non-invasive to invasive.

Whether it be weight management, fitness goals or any goal in life, patience, discipline, hard work and consistency are the keys, said Torres.

