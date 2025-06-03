Collagen an P8 billion industry; doctor bares which collagen most effective

MANILA, Philippines — Collagen, according to reports, is already a $5 billion (P8.3 billion) supplements industry worldwide.

But among the many forms of collagen that have gone viral, which one is the most effective?

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Vietura founder and aesthetics expert Dr. Mary Jane "MJ" Torres revealed that liquid collagen is the most effective form of collagen.

And according to her, for liquid collagen to be effective, it should be injected into the skin and not taken orally.

But why?

“OK, I'm not so sure about taking a supplement because sometimes it gets digested in our stomach. So it gets flushed out, it gets flushed out if it gets digested, so it may not be able to be absorbed by the body compared to the ones that's being introduced directly,” she explained.

One such example of collagen being injected directly is the Vietura treatment Collagen Lift, wherein liquid collagen is injected into the tissue underneath the skin of the face to give it a “very good lift and contour.”

According to Dr. Torres, Collagen Lift is best combined with protein threads, which aids in natural collagen production for a natural lift; and also stem cell treatment “that really regenerates every single cell of your body, and when it regenerates, it also produces collagen.”

Likewise, she recommended combining the collagen procedure with the likes of Thermage Pluma, where energy is delivered using micro needles for a deeper penetration that could alleviate acne scars and minimize pores.

More than beauty benefits like anti-aging, a collagen treatment, if combined with regenerative ones like stem cell, can help save lives.

Torres, for one, relies on collagen and stem cell procedures to help manage her heart condition.

“Autologous stem cell… really works very well for me because I have a comorbidity which is a Mitral Valve Prolapse causing, you know, sometimes… I would have diarrhea, then, sometimes (doctors) would have a difficulty reversing my dehydration because of Mitral Valve Prolapse, my heart starts to fail, and as I age, you know, the collagen in the valve is getting less and less, so the pumping of my heart becomes ineffective,” she shared.

“Now with this stem cell, it's like, I have a new valve because the valve starts to go back to its youthfulness, the collagen in my body starts to improve and regenerate. That's what the stem cell (treatment) did to me.”

