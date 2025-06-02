^

What is Hyaluronic Acid? Mexico doctor explains

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Uriel Hedding, eponymous founder of his own aesthetic and dermatological clinic, Hedding Medical, in Mexico, recently graced the launch of Innoaesthetics in the Philippines through a thorough discussion of medical aesthetic breakthroughs, including Hyaluronic Acid.

Hyaluronic Acid or HA, said the doctor, “is a wonderful molecule that will have many biological functions into the body, so it works as a lubricant, as a moisturizer, as a matrix structure and a steric interaction molecule.”

“It works as a binder, as a molecule that helps the cells to communicate better and to recognize some of these cycles,” he explained. “It acts as a cytoskeleton and gives shape to the cells.”

Additionally, HA “acts as anti-inflammatory molecule depending on the molecular way that we will inject, but it's, it has some moderate effects on the skin.”

Innoaesthetics' Bi-Dens 2.5 contains an HA biomulation formula designed for deep hydration and enhanced skin density.

According to Dr. Hedding, HA is becoming very popular in Aesthetic Medicine because it promotes “bio stimulation” and not “bio simulation,” meaning, once it is injected into the skin, it stimulates the naturally-occurring HA molecules in the body found in eyes, skin and joints, safely making these firmer, plumper, smoother and  more elastic. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

