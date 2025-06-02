What are Exosomes? Spanish doctor explains

MANILA, Philippines — Like Artificial Intelligence (AI), “Exosomes” is a big word in the beauty industry today – considered as a “miracle” ingredient for addressing aesthetic challenges such as aging and hair loss.

But what exactly are “Exosomes”?

Dr. Fernando Bouffard Fita, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of medical aesthetics and dermatological solutions company Innoaesthetics based in Spain, recently graced the launch of Innoaesthetics in the Philippines through a thorough discussion of medical aesthetic breakthroughs, including Exosomes.

During his talk, Dr. Fita explained that Exosomes are “nanoparticles that effectively stimulate the synthesis of growth factors and promotes tissue regeneration.”

Simply put, these “are cell vehicles that transport information to other cells.”

“This information acts as guidelines for the recipient cell by carrying the right information,” he said.

As such, he said Exosomes “have extraordinary regenerative properties” such as acting as “messengers” that tell Hyaluronic Acid “to produce youth” or the skin cells not to age.

“They're extensively used in Medicine for regenerative purposes,” he said.

In Aesthetic Medicine, Exosomes are used for facial rejuvenation, such as in Innoaesthetics’ Inno-Exoma Exo-Skin, which is claimed to contain a high concentration of synthetic Exosomes for restoring tissues and enhancing skin health, particularly in addressing hair loss, wrinkles and scars, among others.

Unlike other Exosomes, Exo-Skin’s 100% synthetic Exosomes-like molecules are not sourced from umbilical cords nor from animals and plants, as these sources raise many questions, said Dr. Fita.

“An Exosome, really, it's a biological product… But I cannot get it from pork. I'm not going to sell anything in the Muslim countries. I cannot get it from cows. I'm not going to sell anything in the Indian countries. I cannot get it from any animal because at the end, it’s not the philosophy today… An Exosome cannot come from the plants… Plants have no cells… And the information that (a plant) has inside is completely different from… the genetic material that we have inside the (human) cell.”

Since umbilical cords and human fat are not always available, Fita, who has been studying Exosomes for over six years, found out through his research and development team that they could produce synthetic Exosomes from pharmaceutical products.

“Because it's a biological product, and then we started to study how we can get Exosomes. And what we know, because we are pharmacists. And we are coming from science is that at the end, all these material genetic material is coming, is coming from proteins. And what is a protein? A combination of amino acids,” he explained.

By only getting the kinds of proteins that “give the information” to create Exosomes, Innoaesthetics has been able to create synthetic Exosomes that they claim to “not only emulate the biological qualities and capabilities of human-derived Exosomes, but enhancing them.”

“These special nanocarriers play a crucial role in cell communication and tissue regeneration, offering a breakthrough in advance skincare,” the company added in a statement.

“What I can tell you is it’s never going to create a side effect and it's going to give you equal results than any Exosome from the umbilical cord or superior,” Fita assured patients planning to undergo an Exosome treatment.

“Equal or superior. This is our technology.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos