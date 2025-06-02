Mikael Daez shares his best first-time dad hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Becoming a father for the first time comes with a whirlwind of emotions: excitement, nerves, and about a hundred questions on what to do next. For actor and content creator Mikael Daez, the experience has been nothing short of transformative, and he’s only just getting started.

“I’m excited about the whole process of what being a dad entails,” Mikael shares. “I’ve heard from friends and family that caring for a newborn is quite the journey, and I’m looking forward to going through that with my wife.”

While he's quick to admit he’s no expert, Mikael is embracing fatherhood with curiosity, teamwork and some light-hearted “dad hacks” along the way.

His first tip? Rest up. “Everyone keeps telling me to get my sleep now, because I won’t get any later,” he laughs. He’s also discovered that a good baby carrier goes a long way when it comes to surviving the early days.

At home, Mikael and his wife, Megan Young, are figuring things out as a team. “Megan pretty much took the lead on preparing the baby’s room—the bassinet, the crib, the changing station. Meanwhile, I chose the color of the stroller,” he jokes. “Basically, I picked the things she didn’t mind handing off.”

Beyond baby prep, Mikael is also focused on staying healthy and grounded. “We’re both trying to commit to living a healthier lifestyle—physically, mentally, spiritually—because we want to be in the best shape for our child. Longevity matters,” he explains. His routine now includes workouts focused on functional movement and staying injury-free.

But beyond physical preparation, Mikael also took a practical step that brought him lasting peace of mind: getting AXA’s AllShield plan.

“Part of becoming a dad is making sure you’re ready for anything,” he says. “That means being present for the milestones, but also being prepared for the ‘what ifs that no one wants to talk about.’”

Many Filipinos still see life insurance as a luxury or a last resort, especially among breadwinners who prioritize daily expenses over long-term planning. But Mikael believes that protecting your family’s future with insurance is one of the most powerful ways to show love. It’s not just about what you provide now—it’s about making sure those you love will be taken care of, come what may.

As he steps into fatherhood, Mikael also holds onto one piece of advice that’s stuck with him for years: kids aren’t born knowing what to do in the world. It’s a parent’s job to provide guidance, structure, and support. “They can’t be completely independent yet—that’s why they’re kids,” he says. “It’s up to us to show them the way.”

With that same intention, he’s preparing for his new role not just with baby gear and parenting tips, but with a strong foundation—one that's wrapped in love, guidance, and security that lasts.

