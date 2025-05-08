Sleep talk: When is the right time to change pillows?

Mr. Big's Gerd Pillow is ideal for those with the condition.

MANILA, Philippines — How often does one need to change a pillow?

Is it a year or if there are signs of wear and tear?

Osteopath Dr. JP Prado talked about the science of sleep at the recent World Sleep Day featuring Mr. Big ergonomic pillows in Makati City.

“We recommend to change the pillow maybe around one or two years, not over two years,” Dr. Prado said.

The doctor said this can be due to its materials and frequency of use that could contribute to its wear and tear.

“After using it for a while, the fiber inside collapses. When it is no longer fluffy or when you feel soreness in the neck upon waking up, that is the sign,” he said.

Over time, the pillow loses its structural integrity after several washes due to compression and torsional forces or twisting force. Frequent disinfection can also contribute to a pillow’s wear-and-tear.

“It is also not easy to get rid of spores,” he said, referring to the presence of mold in pillows.

Spores, he said, need a high temperature to be killed.

“You're only getting rid of some of the bacteria, but the mold, it's harder to get rid of via cleaning. So, the recommended is not more than two years,” he said.

RELATED: Sleep medicine specialist explains causes of 'daytime sleepiness'