REM, deep sleep: Why 6 hours of sleep is important in organ repair, emotional regulation

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that one of the four stages of sleep helps regulate emotions, and if it is not achieved through it, it could be the reason why you wake up cranky?

It has been said and advised that a good six- to eight-hours of sleep can make one wake up to an energized day.

There is science behind sleep, especially as one goes into the night getting the recommended hours of sleep.

Specifically, there are four stages of sleep and the latter two, which occur ideally when one has already slept for quite some time, are the ones that affect the body and mind.

Osteopath Dr. JP Prado listed these stages as awake, light sleep, deep sleep and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. He was the guest speaker at the launch of ergonomic pillows of Mr. Big in time for World Sleep Day held in Makati City recently.

Of the four, deep sleep and REM sleep are the stages that must be observed and fufilled every night.

Deep sleep is a crucial stage because this is when the body and its organs are being repaired. It is known as the recovery period, where the body helps boost the immune system. Dr. Prado said that deep sleep lasts for three hours.

REM is the last stage where emotions are addressed and regulated.

“REM sleep is when your emotions are regulated. So, if you wake up early, if you wake up the next day, you didn't get too much sleep, what do we think? We're like cranky, right?

“If you feel like you're unmotivated, if you feel like you don't have any joy, no motivation for that day to come, it's probably because there's something wrong with your sleep,” he said.

REM sleep usually lasts for two hours, and it is often when dreams occur.

Dr. Prado noted that one cannot skip immediately to deep sleep and REM sleep, thus, for those who have less than required number of sleep have missed out on the two crucial stages.

The osteopath gave tips on how a good night’s sleep can be achieved. These include conditioning the body in time for sleep, which includes stopping stimuli, such as using cellphones before sleeping or doing activities such as exercise, and sleeping in total darkness.

