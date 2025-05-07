Mother's Day: Winwyn Marquez shares Miss Universe Philippines 2025 1st runner-up finish with fellow moms

MANILA, Philippines — Although Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez finished as first runner-up to Ahtisa Manalo at last week's Miss Universe Philippines 2025 finals, she emphasized her fulfillment despite not winning the crown.

“Who would’ve thought? Now, a mother is first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines? That’s already a good feat,” she said.

In her Instagram account, the actress said joining the pageant was more than the crown for her.

“This was never just about a crown for me… I’ve always hoped to show that becoming a mom doesn’t mean your dreams have to stop. It can be the beginning of something new, something even more meaningful,” she wrote.

“There were days I felt strong, and days when nerves and doubts hit me hard… As a mom, people expect us to always be tough, but I’ve learned that it’s just as important to be kind to ourselves, too.”

She also addressed criticisms about mothers joining the pageant.

“We are four moms [in this year’s competition], and I think we should respect that. If a mom has what it takes to be Miss Universe Philippines, why not?” she said.