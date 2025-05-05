^

Health And Family

'Bestfriend': Rikki Mae Davao mourns dad Ricky's death, asks to stop spreading dad's hospital photos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 5:38pm
Ricky Davao

MANILA, Philippines — Rikki Mae Davao mourns the death of her father Ricky Davao. 

In her Instagram story, Rikki shared an old photo of herself and her dad. 

"I love you so much, Papa," she captioned the post. 

In her previous posts on Instagram, Rikki described her father as her "best friend."

Ricky described his children as his "besties" in an Instagram post. 

In an Instagram Story, Rikki Mae also pleaded those who visited her dad to stop sharing photos of him at the hospital.

“For those that were trusted to visit my dad in the hospital, please do not post photos of him during this time out of respect for his privacy. Thank you,” Rikki Mae said.

Rikki Mae is Ricky's daughter with ex-wife Jackie Lou Blanco

Ricky recently passed away due to complications related to cancer. His daughter Ara confirmed his passing on social media. He was 63 years old.

